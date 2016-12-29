Οσον αφορα τις εντασεις,το gain του ηχειου ειναι το Master της κονσολας οποτε πρατεις αναλογα.Π.χ χαμηλο volume στα ηχεια και τερμα το Master δεν ειναι καλο,οποτε ρυθμιζεις αναλογα την ενταση που θες να δουλεψεις.

Πάνω σ' αυτό όμως που λες, το manual τα λέει αλλιώς. Αντιγράφω copy paste ένα απόσπασμα:LR FADER MASTERS Individual faders adjust the main L-R mix level.They provide +10dB boost above the nominal ‘0’ position. For best performancethe faders should be operated around the ‘0’ position for normal ‘loud’ level.. If none is available then insert anattenuator pad between the console and connected equipment. Operating thefaders well below ‘0’ may degrade the noise performance of the equipment.Οπότε τι είναι καλύτερο? Αν το κάνω όπως λέει το manual θα πρέπει να βάλω το gain στα ηχεία πολύ χαμηλά (8,5 - 9 η ώρα) για να μην ξεκουφαίνουν. Είναι δυο αυτοενισχυόμενα mackie srm 450v3.