Ρύθμιση gain και PFL

santso 4

Ρύθμιση gain και PFL
« στις: 19:22 - 30/12/16 »
  Είναι γνωστός ο σωστός τρόπος να ρυθμίζεις το gain στα κανάλια της κονσόλας.... Πατάς PFL και ρυθμίζεις ώστε τα peaks να μη φτάνουν στα κόκκινα. Εντούτις, όταν το κάνω έτσι για τα μικρόφωνα φτάνει το gain να είναι στις μια - μιάμιση (ωροδείκτης). Το σήμα τότε είναι πολύ δυνατό και πρέπει τα fader (καναλιού και master) να είναι χαμηλά. Αν τα βάλω στο 0 (unity gain) πρέπει να χαμηλώσω πολύ το gain των ηχείων.

  Τελικά αυτός είναι ο καλύτερος τρόπος? Υποθέτω πως ναι (το manual της κονσόλας, αλλά και κάθε σχετικό manual που έχω διαβάσει έτσι τα λένε) αλλά ρωτάω για ψυχολογικούς λόγους γιατί παντού βλέπω να ρυθμίζουν το gain γύρω στις έντεκα... τι λέτε?


giorgos_krhth_91

Απ: Ρύθμιση gain και PFL
« Απάντηση #1 στις: 19:33 - 30/12/16 »
Oπως το ειπες,ρυθμιζεις το gain βαση της φωνης σου και προσεχεις το Peak να μην ξεπερναει τα ορια.Οσον αφορα τις εντασεις,το gain του ηχειου ειναι το Master της κονσολας οποτε πρατεις αναλογα.Π.χ χαμηλο volume στα ηχεια και τερμα το Master δεν ειναι καλο,οποτε ρυθμιζεις αναλογα την ενταση που θες να δουλεψεις.
santso 4

Απ: Ρύθμιση gain και PFL
« Απάντηση #2 στις: 14:03 - 31/12/16 »
Παράθεση από: giorgos_krhth_91 στις 19:33 - 30/12/16
Οσον αφορα τις εντασεις,το gain του ηχειου ειναι το Master της κονσολας οποτε πρατεις αναλογα.Π.χ χαμηλο volume στα ηχεια και τερμα το Master δεν ειναι καλο,οποτε ρυθμιζεις αναλογα την ενταση που θες να δουλεψεις.

  Πάνω σ' αυτό όμως που λες, το manual τα λέει αλλιώς. Αντιγράφω copy paste ένα απόσπασμα:

 LR FADER MASTERS Individual faders adjust the main L-R mix level.
They provide +10dB boost above the nominal ‘0’ position. For best performance
the faders should be operated around the ‘0’ position for normal ‘loud’ level. If
you find yourself operating significantly below ‘0’ then the amplifier or other destination
equipment is too sensitive for the console +4dBu output. Simply turn
down the amplifier or equipment level trim. If none is available then insert an
attenuator pad between the console and connected equipment. Operating the
faders well below ‘0’ may degrade the noise performance of the equipment.

   Οπότε τι είναι καλύτερο? Αν το κάνω όπως λέει το manual θα πρέπει να βάλω το gain στα ηχεία πολύ χαμηλά (8,5 - 9 η ώρα) για να μην ξεκουφαίνουν.  Είναι δυο αυτοενισχυόμενα mackie srm 450v3.
giorgos_krhth_91

Απ: Ρύθμιση gain και PFL
« Απάντηση #3 στις: 16:33 - 31/12/16 »
Το ιδιο λεμε με το manual  :D.Οτι την ενταση την καθοριζεις απο τον τελικο ενισχυτη η το volume των ηχειων,δηλαδη το master της κονσολας να ειναι σταθερο.
Δεν παιζει κανενα ρολο που θα βαλεις το gain,αρκει να ειναι σωστο.
Το master στο μηδεν και ρυθμισε απο το ηχειο.
Μετά αν θες να δυναμωσεις,δυναμωσε απο το ηχειο και οχι απο την κονσολα κτλ.
santso 4

Απ: Ρύθμιση gain και PFL
« Απάντηση #4 στις: 18:34 - 31/12/16 »
Οκ.... τώρα σ' έπιασα. Ευχαριστώ και καλή χρονιά! :)
