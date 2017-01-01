Δεν το λεει μονο αυτος αλλα εκατονταδες υποστηρικτες και μου φανηκε υποπτο και εμενα γι'αυτο το ποσταρα.Αν ειναι αληθεια δεν σημαινει πως οι τωρινοι χαρτες αλλαξαν αλλα το πως ολοι οι χαρτες ιστορικα εχουν αλλαξει, δηλαδη εχει αλλαξει η ιστορια. Ισως εχουν αλλαξει και τα νουμερα παντου των μετρησεων κι αρα οι επιστημονες δεν εμπιστευονται την μνημη τους αλλα τα στοιχεια ή παραδεχονται το Mandela effect. Βρηκα μια καταγραφη ενος τακτικου ταξιδιωτη της Ν. Αμερικης:"So I grew up in Houston, moved to NYC in 2014 thru Jan 2015 and then Bogota Colombia from March 2015 until now. I've flown from Houston to Bogota and back about 4x now in 2015.On June 6, 2015, I flew from Bogota -> Houston and it took 4 hours. I remember looking at my frequent flyer miles and seeing 1850 miles [for ~2000 miles flown]. I remember it being roughly equal to SLC to NYC flight [1969 miles] and taking 4 hours, in March, May, and June. The flight to Bogota was roughly a straight line, south/southwest and the sun in Bogota always rose and set at 6:15 AM and 6:40 PM, year round (as it's right near the equator).I was in The Exumas, Bahamas, on 27 June on a tour. The tour guide showed us a map and said that we were only "100 miles away from Cuba". Cuba looked like an S and there was no "inaqua islands", that is where Cuba ended on the map.On Aug 30 I flew from The Bahamas to Miami to Bogota. I thought it was bizarre that I was traveling in a straight line. I figured I should be traveling South/southeast... On Sep 5, I realized the map of the globe had radically changed from what I remembered in January (Alaska, that new island in the North, the lack of a North Pole icesheet, etc.) and what I remembered as late as 30 June (Cuba, the position of South America, and the position of New Zealand and Australia).Upon returning to my house in Bogota on 30 August, I was shocked that the sun now rose substantially earlier, despite it being nearer the solstice, when it should be rising later... It was rising at around 5:20 AM, way before I awoke, and now setting much earlier, around 5:40 PM.On my flight from Bogota to Houston on Sep 27, I was shocked that the flight was now 5 hours 20 minutes... a full hour longer than I remembered... and the same with my flight back on October 18...Now the flight from Houston to Bogota is very south/southeast, and it's much longer. I went and looked at my American Airlines frequent flyer miles and instead of having the 15,000 in 2015 that I remember, I now had 20,000... the results of 1500 more miles per round trip to a more distant Bogota.Additionally, my friends who met me in the airport in Bogota remember me arriving at DIFFERENT TIMES than I do. I remember distinctly that my plane was delayed for 2 hours and arrived at 1 AM, they remember it arriving on time at 12 midnight, despite that it was supposed to arrive at 11:30 PM. I remember that time having an issue with customs (I forgot a form) and wasn't out until 1:30 AM... They also remember my first time arriving at 9 PM when in my reality, I arrived at 7:45 PM."Και τελικα το πειραμα.Ενας απο τους δυο παρακατω χαρτες εχει υποστει photoshop.Ποιος ειναι ο πραγματικος?1.2.Απαντηστε πρωτου δειτε εναν αλλο χαρτη στο google.