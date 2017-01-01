+-
Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε

Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
« στις: 07:36 - 01/01/17 »
Χρονια πολλα.
Ενα απ'τα πιο συναρπαστικα παραδειγματα του Mandela Effect ειναι η αλλαγη των χαρτων. Το παρακατω βιντεο εχει τους ιδιους χαρτες με οποιονδηποτε χαρτη που μπορειτε να βρειτε στο ιντερνετ.
Απο ποτε η Ν. Αμερικη εγινε η "Νοτιοανατολικη Αμερικη"?



Τι στο!!!


I quickly learned that the study of music harmony is the study of everything - Richard Merrick

Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
Απ: Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
« Απάντηση #1 στις: 13:20 - 01/01/17 »

Παράθεση από: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Confabulation
In psychiatry, confabulation (verb: confabulate) is a disturbance of memory, defined as the production of fabricated, distorted or misinterpreted memories about oneself or the world, without the conscious intention to deceive.[1] Individuals who confabulate present incorrect memories ranging from "subtle alterations to bizarre fabrications",[2] and are generally very confident about their recollections, despite contradictory evidence.
Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
Απ: Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
« Απάντηση #2 στις: 16:43 - 01/01/17 »
Μπα της αυτής του καθενός ο χαβας...
ολοι οι άσχετοι βρήκαν βημα να αναπτύξουν θεωριες.
η χαρτογράφηση ειναι κυρια θεμα προβολής.  Και αλλαζοντας την μπορείς να δείξεις το ίδιο πράγμα εντελώς διαφορετικα.
Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
Απ: Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
« Απάντηση #3 στις: 17:28 - 01/01/17 »
@Yameth hahaha ναι αυτο ειναι το πιο πιθανο.

Συμφωνα με το ξυραφι του Οκαμ φυσικα ειναι πιο λογικο να βαλουμε τις αποδειξεις πανω απ'τις μνημες μας.

@dimsonic Στην περιπτωση αυτη δεν μιλαμε για τα μεγεθη των ηπειρων αλλα για τον προσανατολισμο ανατολης-δυσης και ανεξαρτητα προβολης ολοι οι χαρτες  εχουν την δυτικη ακτη της Ν. Αμερικης σχεδον στην ιδια γραμμη με την ανατολικη ακτη των ΗΠΑ ενω πολλοι θυμουνται, μαζι τους και εγω την Ν.Αμερικη να πεφτει πολυ πιο καθετα κατω απ'τις ΗΠΑ. Αυτο βεβαια ειναι εξωφρενικη περιπτωση Mandela effect αλλα υπαρχουν αλλες πουί ειναι πιο μικρες αλλαγες αλλα παλι πολυ περιεργες οπως το ο,τι τα KitKat ποτε δεν ειχαν hyphen στο logo, παρολο που τα θυμομαστε.
Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
Απ: Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
« Απάντηση #4 στις: 19:19 - 01/01/17 »
Εντάξει τωρα αλλα το θεμα τυχαίνει να πέφτει ακριβώς στο αντικείμενο μου.
λες δηλ οτι ολη η γεωδαιτικη τοπογραφικη χαρτογραφικη γεωγραφική κοινότητα στον πλανητη που καθημερινά σε καθε συνέδριο ασχολούνται με το ποσα εκατοστα ή χιλιοστα απομακρυνθηκαν οι ηπειροι -που ισχυει διαρκως- δεν εχουν πάρει χαμπάρι τετοιες μετατοπισεις και το κατάλαβε μονο αυτος ο χλεχλες ?
Ή το κρυβουν ολοι σαν θεωρία συνωμοσίας?
Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
Απ: Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
« Απάντηση #5 στις: 20:06 - 01/01/17 »
Δεν το λεει μονο αυτος αλλα εκατονταδες υποστηρικτες και μου φανηκε υποπτο και εμενα γι'αυτο το ποσταρα.
Αν ειναι αληθεια δεν σημαινει πως οι τωρινοι χαρτες αλλαξαν αλλα το πως ολοι οι χαρτες ιστορικα εχουν αλλαξει, δηλαδη εχει αλλαξει η ιστορια. Ισως εχουν αλλαξει και τα νουμερα παντου των μετρησεων κι αρα οι επιστημονες δεν εμπιστευονται την μνημη τους αλλα τα στοιχεια ή παραδεχονται το Mandela effect. Βρηκα μια καταγραφη ενος τακτικου ταξιδιωτη της Ν. Αμερικης:

"So I grew up in Houston, moved to NYC in 2014 thru Jan 2015 and then Bogota Colombia from March 2015 until now. I've flown from Houston to Bogota and back about 4x now in 2015.

On June 6, 2015, I flew from Bogota -> Houston and it took 4 hours. I remember looking at my frequent flyer miles and seeing 1850 miles [for ~2000 miles flown]. I remember it being roughly equal to SLC to NYC flight [1969 miles] and taking 4 hours, in March, May, and June. The flight to Bogota was roughly a straight line, south/southwest and the sun in Bogota always rose and set at 6:15 AM and 6:40 PM, year round (as it's right near the equator).

I was in The Exumas, Bahamas, on 27 June on a tour. The tour guide showed us a map and said that we were only "100 miles away from Cuba". Cuba looked like an S and there was no "inaqua islands", that is where Cuba ended on the map.

On Aug 30 I flew from The Bahamas to Miami to Bogota. I thought it was bizarre that I was traveling in a straight line. I figured I should be traveling South/southeast... On Sep 5, I realized the map of the globe had radically changed from what I remembered in January (Alaska, that new island in the North, the lack of a North Pole icesheet, etc.) and what I remembered as late as 30 June (Cuba, the position of South America, and the position of New Zealand and Australia).

Upon returning to my house in Bogota on 30 August, I was shocked that the sun now rose substantially earlier, despite it being nearer the solstice, when it should be rising later... It was rising at around 5:20 AM, way before I awoke, and now setting much earlier, around 5:40 PM.

On my flight from Bogota to Houston on Sep 27, I was shocked that the flight was now 5 hours 20 minutes... a full hour longer than I remembered... and the same with my flight back on October 18...

Now the flight from Houston to Bogota is very south/southeast, and it's much longer. I went and looked at my American Airlines frequent flyer miles and instead of having the 15,000 in 2015 that I remember, I now had 20,000... the results of 1500 more miles per round trip to a more distant Bogota.

Additionally, my friends who met me in the airport in Bogota remember me arriving at DIFFERENT TIMES than I do. I remember distinctly that my plane was delayed for 2 hours and arrived at 1 AM, they remember it arriving on time at 12 midnight, despite that it was supposed to arrive at 11:30 PM. I remember that time having an issue with customs (I forgot a form) and wasn't out until 1:30 AM... They also remember my first time arriving at 9 PM when in my reality, I arrived at 7:45 PM."


Και τελικα το πειραμα.
Ενας απο τους δυο παρακατω χαρτες εχει υποστει photoshop.

Ποιος ειναι ο πραγματικος?

1.
wp_ss_20170101_0003_zpsf82qbc6f - Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε in Περι ανέμων και υδάτων

2.
wp_ss_20170101_0004_zpss8gm5lv2 - Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε in Περι ανέμων και υδάτων

Απαντηστε πρωτου δειτε εναν αλλο χαρτη στο google.
Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
Απ: Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
« Απάντηση #6 στις: 20:20 - 01/01/17 »
Συγνώμη που θα φανώ ίσως απόλυτος, αυτά είναι απλώς αφέλειες.
Πιθανότατα δικαιολογημένες καθώς επί παρα πολλά χρόνια βλέπαμε στο σχολείο χάρτες και άτλαντες που στηρίζονταν σε διαφορετική αρχή.
Όμως όπως είπα πιό πάνω, είναι καθαρά θέμα προβολής.
Να το πω πιό λιανά.
Η γη έχει (κατα προσέγγιση) σφαιρικό σχήμα.
Ενας χάρτης είναι επίπεδος.
Συνεπώς μπορεί κανείς εύκολα να δει ότι η προσπάθεια να απεικονιστεί ένα αντικείμενο πάνω σε μια σφαίρα επάνω σε επίπεδο χαρτί δεν είναι κάτι που μπορεί να γίνει με ακρίβεια.
Και αυτό είναι κάτι που μαθαίνουν οι τοπογράφοι μηχανικοί από το πρώτο τους σχεδόν έτος.
(βρες έναν γνωστό σου τοπογράφο και πες του αυτά, και θα γελάσει αμέσως, ίσως με συγκατάβαση, αλλά σίγουρα θα γελάσει)
Γενικά υπάρχουν διάφορες προβολές, όπως λέγονται, δηλαδή είδη επιφανειών επάνω στις οποίες προβάλλονται οι χώρες που βρίσκονται πάνω στην επιφάνεια της γης.
Το παρακάτω σχήμα τα δείχνει αρκετά κατανοητά.
devSurfaces - Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε in Περι ανέμων και υδάτων
υπάρχουν κυλινδρικές προβολές, κωνικές προβολές κλπ. Αλλες που διατηρούν τα σχήματα, άλλες τις αποστάσεις κλπ.
Είναι ολόκληρη επιστήμη και δεν μπορεί να γελοιοποιείται από "ερευνητές" του γιουτουμπ.

εδώ πχ σε μια προβολή βλέπουμε πού έχουμε μεγαλύτερες παραμορφώσεις (που φυσικά μετατρέπονται οπτικά σε απομακρύνσεις ή το αντίθετο ηπείρων.
latlong - Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε in Περι ανέμων και υδάτων


δείτε και εδώ
projections - Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε in Περι ανέμων και υδάτων


το συμπέρασμα είναι ότι σωστά θυμούνται όσοι θυμούνται. Απλά οι χάρτες που θυμούνται ήταν "λάθος" ή να το πω αλλιώς εξυπηρετούσαν άλλο σκοπό ή αλλιώς διέφεραν από αυτό που μας δείχνει η google σήμερα.
Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
Απ: Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
« Απάντηση #7 στις: 20:28 - 01/01/17 »
Σε ολα αυτα που λες εχεις δικιο αλλα ειναι εκτος θεματος. Μαλιστα απλως επιβεβαιωσες την παρατηρηση μου γιατι σε ολους τους χαρτες που εβαλες η Ν.Αμερικη ξεκινανει περιπου στην καθετο της Ν.Υορκης.
Οι υποστηρικτες της θεωριας λενε πως εχουν μια συλλογικη μνημη της Ν.Αμερικης να ξεκιναει περιπου στην καθετο της μεσης των ΗΠΑ. Αν μου βρεις εναν χαρτη που να εχει μια τετοια προοπτικη τοτε η θεωρια μπορει να αποδοθει στο οτι οσοι την υποστηριζουν εχουν στην μνημη τους μια τετοια προβολη. Μεχρι τοτε απλα εχουμε να κανουμε με Mandela effect.
Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
Απ: Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
« Απάντηση #8 στις: 20:42 - 01/01/17 »
Το μεγαλύτερο κακό που έκανε το ίντερνετ μέσα στα τεράστια, ιλιγγιώδη καλά του είναι ότι έδωσε στους ηλίθιους φωνή.
Walk without rhythm and it won't attract the worm...

Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
Απ: Η Ν. Αμερικη μετακινηθηκε
« Απάντηση #9 στις: 20:46 - 01/01/17 »
Παράθεση από: Κουφη Λεοπαρδαλη στις 20:28 - 01/01/17
Σε ολα αυτα που λες εχεις δικιο αλλα ειναι εκτος θεματος. Μαλιστα απλως επιβεβαιωσες την παρατηρηση μου γιατι σε ολους τους χαρτες που εβαλες η Ν.Αμερικη ξεκινανει περιπου στην καθετο της Ν.Υορκης.
Οι υποστηρικτες της θεωριας λενε πως εχουν μια συλλογικη μνημη της Ν.Αμερικης να ξεκιναει περιπου στην καθετο της μεσης των ΗΠΑ. Αν μου βρεις εναν χαρτη που να εχει μια τετοια προοπτικη τοτε η θεωρια μπορει να αποδοθει στο οτι οσοι την υποστηριζουν εχουν στην μνημη τους μια τετοια προβολη. Μεχρι τοτε απλα εχουμε να κανουμε με Mandela effect.

μάλλον δεν θες με καταλάβεις.
Η Ν. Αμερική μπορεί να ξεκινήσει από ΟΠΟΥ ΘΕΣ ΕΣΥ, ανάλογα με την προβολή που θα χρησιμοποιήσεις για να "προσεγγίσεις" την απεικόνιση μιας σφαίρας σε μια επιφάνεια.

Ο άνθρωπος που μιλάει στο βιντεάκι που έβαλες είναι απλά καθυστερημένος.
