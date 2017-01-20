Dear seller
Friend does it do for metal?
can you ship usps declare gift cause no customs optherwise tsipras will pay mr karanikas and miss notopoulou for a lifetime
what emgs i need put for metal
thanks
Hi there, thanks for the inquiry.
This is a korina explorer.
If you want to play metal, you should buy one with a mahogany body, which is good for metal as Greeks always say.
Don' t put EMGs on it, or you will not be able to play dimotika, laika, rembetika, so you will not be able to pay for it.
Pay first, then destroy.
cheers
PS: Don't worry about the customs office, next time our president visits Athens, i will give him the guitar, and he will bring it to your billing address.
I WILL NOT ACCEPT PRAY-PAL.