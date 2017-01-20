+-
RayDTutto

Για να επενδύσετε τα χρήματα από τα κάλαντα
« στις: 20:07 - 16/01/17 »
All Original 1960 Gibson Korina Explorer - Provenance Attached | eBay

Walk without rhythm and it won't attract the worm...

mauromouris

  • avatar_64901_1476361223 - Για να επενδύσετε τα χρήματα από τα κάλαντα in Guitars and Amps
  • Μηνύματα: 742
  • Karma: 0
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
Απ: Για να επενδύσετε τα χρήματα από τα κάλαντα
« Απάντηση #1 στις: 20:11 - 16/01/17 »
Kαι πάνω που ήμουν έτοιμος να την κλείσω βλέπω το Ships to:United States. Ξενέρα  :'(
...friends applaud...the comedy is over...

fusiongtr

  • avatar_3962 - Για να επενδύσετε τα χρήματα από τα κάλαντα in Guitars and Amps
  • Μηνύματα: 5604
  • Karma: 1
Απ: Για να επενδύσετε τα χρήματα από τα κάλαντα
« Απάντηση #2 στις: 20:22 - 16/01/17 »
Παράθεση από: mauromouris στις 20:11 - 16/01/17
Kαι πάνω που ήμουν έτοιμος να την κλείσω βλέπω το Ships to:United States. Ξενέρα  :'(
Αντιμετώπισα το ίδιο πρόβλημα, όταν προσπάθησα να φέρω αυτό το μπάσο από Αγγλία, για να το κάνω δώρο στον Τέρυ. :(

TENNESSEE 15 STRING EXTENDED RANGE BASS - OFFERS OR BUY NOW | eBay

Ο τύπος λέει ότι στέλνει παντού, αλλά μόλις του είπα Ελλάδα ... κάτι έπαθε. ???
Freud-Σαντές
Ποιητής-Ερωαναλυτής PhD-SG

Terry RoscoeBeck5

  • Fenderολάτρης
  • avatar_13505 - Για να επενδύσετε τα χρήματα από τα κάλαντα in Guitars and Amps
  • Μηνύματα: 5964
  • Karma: 2
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
Απ: Για να επενδύσετε τα χρήματα από τα κάλαντα
« Απάντηση #3 στις: 20:37 - 16/01/17 »
Παράθεση από: fusiongtr στις 20:22 - 16/01/17
Αντιμετώπισα το ίδιο πρόβλημα, όταν προσπάθησα να φέρω αυτό το μπάσο από Αγγλία, για να το κάνω δώρο στον Τέρυ.


Φίλος να είσαι καλά, αλλά θα προτιμούσα κάτι με λιγότερες χορδές  ;) Έχω μέχρι επτάχορδο- είναι μια εξαιρετική προσθήκη στη... ντουλάπα  8)

Πάντως στο Λονδίνο έχει κάτι ωραιότατα "βιντατζάδικα" που έχουν τα κούτσουρα που μου αρέσουν και όχι... μοντερνιές. Αν βρεθείς από εκεί, αν φέρεις κάτι... ευπρόσδεκτο  ;D

Ωραία η κορίνα, αλλά κρίμα, χάσαμε το κελεπούρι αφού δεν στέλνει Ελλάδα...
Σανό; Last year!

fenderiarhs

  • Modulator
  • Μηνύματα: 2878
  • Karma: 0
Απ: Για να επενδύσετε τα χρήματα από τα κάλαντα
« Απάντηση #4 στις: 21:00 - 16/01/17 »
Dear seller

Friend does it do for metal?

can you ship usps  declare gift cause no customs optherwise tsipras will pay mr karanikas and miss notopoulou for a lifetime

what emgs i need put for metal

thanks
2 things are infinite:the universe&human stupidity

fusiongtr

  • avatar_3962 - Για να επενδύσετε τα χρήματα από τα κάλαντα in Guitars and Amps
  • Μηνύματα: 5604
  • Karma: 1
Απ: Για να επενδύσετε τα χρήματα από τα κάλαντα
« Απάντηση #5 στις: 21:55 - 16/01/17 »
Παράθεση από: fenderiarhs στις 21:00 - 16/01/17
Dear seller

Friend does it do for metal?

can you ship usps  declare gift cause no customs optherwise tsipras will pay mr karanikas and miss notopoulou for a lifetime

what emgs i need put for metal

thanks

Hi there, thanks for the inquiry.

This is a korina explorer.
If you want to play metal, you should buy one with a mahogany body, which is good for metal as Greeks always say.
Don' t put EMGs on it, or you will not be able to play dimotika, laika, rembetika, so you will not be able to pay for it.

Pay first, then destroy.

cheers

PS: Don't worry about the customs office, next time our president visits Athens, i will give him the guitar, and he will bring it to your billing address.

I WILL NOT ACCEPT PRAY-PAL.
 
