Dear seller



Friend does it do for metal?



can you ship usps declare gift cause no customs optherwise tsipras will pay mr karanikas and miss notopoulou for a lifetime



what emgs i need put for metal



thanks



Hi there, thanks for the inquiry.This is a korina explorer.If you want to play metal, you should buy one with a mahogany body, which is good for metal as Greeks always say.Don' t put EMGs on it, or you will not be able to play dimotika, laika, rembetika, so you will not be able to pay for it.Pay first, then destroy.cheersPS: Don't worry about the customs office, next time our president visits Athens, i will give him the guitar, and he will bring it to your billing address.I WILL NOT ACCEPT PRAY-PAL.