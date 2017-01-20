Γεια χαρά σε όλους!
Πριν λίγες μέρες κυκλοφόρησα το καινούριο μου single "Under the Endless Sky" σε YouTube και bandcamp, και σύντομα θα βρίσκεται και στις υπόλοιπες πλατφόρμες.
Μπορείτε να το ακούσετε ή και να το αγοράσετε εδώ: https://nassosconqueso.bandcamp.com/releases
Όπως επίσης και εδώ:Nassos Conqueso - Under the Endless Sky (Official Audio) - YouTube
Written and produced by Nassos Conqueso
.
Recorded and mixed by Dimitris Dimitriades at Zero Gravity Studios.
Musicians:
George Mitsotakis: Drums
Katerina Koti: Bass
Chris Zantioti: Guitars
Kleanthis Konstantinidis: Shaker
Nassos Conqueso: Vocals
Artwork designed by Corinna Michaelidou.
Cover photo by Mikri Eirini in Keramikos.
Many thanks to Davey Ray Moor, Max Milligan, Ioannis Sakketos and all the musicians who contributed to the creation of this single.Linkback: http://www.noiz.gr/index.php?topic=211534.0