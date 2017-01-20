+-
Σελίδες: [1]   Κάτω

normal_post - Νέο single από τον Nassos Conqueso in Clips Αποστολέας Θέμα: Νέο single από τον Nassos Conqueso  (Αναγνώστηκε 19 φορές)

0 μέλη και 2 επισκέπτες διαβάζουν αυτό το θέμα.

Συνδεδεμένος mad_nassos

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Musician
  • *
  • avatar_15830 - Νέο single από τον Nassos Conqueso in Clips
  • Μηνύματα: 160
  • Karma: 0
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
    • Nassos Polyzoidis MMus
xx - Νέο single από τον Nassos Conqueso in Clips
Νέο single από τον Nassos Conqueso
« στις: 13:20 - 21/01/17 »
Γεια χαρά σε όλους!
Πριν λίγες μέρες κυκλοφόρησα το καινούριο μου single "Under the Endless Sky" σε YouTube και bandcamp, και σύντομα θα βρίσκεται και στις υπόλοιπες πλατφόρμες.

Μπορείτε να το ακούσετε ή και να το αγοράσετε εδώ: https://nassosconqueso.bandcamp.com/releases

Όπως επίσης και εδώ:
Nassos Conqueso - Under the Endless Sky (Official Audio) - YouTube



Written and produced by Nassos Conqueso.
Recorded and mixed by Dimitris Dimitriades at Zero Gravity Studios.
Musicians:
George Mitsotakis: Drums
Katerina Koti: Bass
Chris Zantioti: Guitars
Kleanthis Konstantinidis: Shaker
Nassos Conqueso: Vocals
Artwork designed by Corinna Michaelidou.
Cover photo by Mikri Eirini in Keramikos.
Many thanks to Davey Ray Moor, Max Milligan, Ioannis Sakketos and all the musicians who contributed to the creation of this single.

Linkback: http://www.noiz.gr/index.php?topic=211534.0
ip - Νέο single από τον Nassos Conqueso in Clips Καταγράφηκε
Hakuna Matata
Σελίδες: [1]   Πάνω

* Share Topic

Share via facebook Share via linkedin Share via stumble Share via twitter

* Similar Topics

xx
Nassos Conqueso - Under the Endless Sky

Ξεκίνησε από mad_nassos

5 Απαντήσεις
1368 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 19:29 - 21/05/15
από mad_nassos
xx
Nassos Conqueso - Wishy-washy rain

Ξεκίνησε από mad_nassos

2 Απαντήσεις
801 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 21:54 - 27/05/15
από mad_nassos
xx
το πρωτο μου single

Ξεκίνησε από marios f

19 Απαντήσεις
3359 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 21:35 - 31/07/15
από marios f
xx
Μάριος Φράστας - καινουριο single

Ξεκίνησε από marios f

4 Απαντήσεις
1089 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 17:13 - 02/02/16
από Haris
 

Fresh
Βοήθεια με τροφοδοσία EHX small clone από nasokosm
13:41 - 21/01/17
Στρώσιμο Active Monitors από fusiongtr
13:36 - 21/01/17
Νέο single από τον Nassos Conqueso από mad_nassos
13:20 - 21/01/17
Breath - Rock Ballad από sotiroubas
13:11 - 21/01/17
Διαφορά καλωδίου οργάνου και ηχείου από triangle
12:35 - 21/01/17

Smart

Live
20 Jan 2017
20 Jan 2017
21 Jan 2017
Manu Dibango στο gazARTE
21 Jan 2017
22 Jan 2017
Incognito στο gazARTE
22 Jan 2017
27 Jan 2017

Noizbox
Αρχείο
Powered by EzPortal