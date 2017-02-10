+-
Νέο κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso

mad_nassos

    • Nassos Polyzoidis MMus
Νέο κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso
« στις: 13:05 - 11/02/17 »
Γεια χαρά σε όλους!

Σύντομα θα κυκλοφορήσει το καινούριο μου άλμπουμ και με την ευκαιρία ανέβασα ένα από τα κομμάτια στο YouTube!

Δώστε του λίγο χρόνο γιατί στην γέφυρα παίζει vibrandoneon και mellotron ο Γιώργος Κατσάνος   ;D



Music, Lyrics & Arrangement by Nassos Conqueso.
Produced by Nassos Conqueso.

Website ► Nassos Conqueso | Under the Endless Sky
Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/NassosConqueso
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/mad_nassos

Recorded at Zero Gravity Studios (Athens, GR).
Engineered by Dimitris Dimitriades.
Mixed by Dimitris Dimitriades.
Mastered by Anestis Psaradakos at Athens Mastering.

Γιώργος Μητσοτάκης: Drums
Κατερίνα Κώτηi: Bass
Χρήστος Ζαντιώτης: Acoustic Guitars
Κλεάνθης Κωνσταντινίδης: Vocals, Shaker, Tambourine
Γιώργος Κατσάνος: Mellotron, Vibrandoneon, Rhodes Piano
Δικαία Μαργιωλάκη: Accordion
Nassos Conqueso: Programming

Στίχοι:
Looking into the sparkle of your eyes in the moonlight
Softly holding your hand under the candlelight
That’s a moment I want to remember
Midnight could last forever

The band is playing a waltz and I ask you to dance by the river
We go under the bridge and I feel like I’m getting a fever
You’re my heart’s and my mind’s possessor
Midnight could last forever

 And we dance and we dance under the stars
 And her red dress is folding around my figure
 And we laugh, we fall down in the sand
 And the moon is a ball on the tip of my finger

You’ve proved to me smoothly you’re such a good-kisser
I’m holding you gently in my arms and I whisper
“Let’s spend our lives together”
Hoping midnight will last forever

pipityri

Απ: Νέο κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso
« Απάντηση #1 στις: 15:48 - 11/02/17 »
Καλοτάξιδο! :)

Το κομμάτι μου άρεσε, το όλο στήσιμο, ενορχήστρωση κλπ έχει μια μαγεία που συνάδει με τον στίχο.  Νομίζω όμως πως, κατά την ταπεινή μου άποψη πάντα, η ερμηνεία το αδικεί . Και η προφορά δε βοηθάει. Καθόλου.

Με τον Γιώργο είμαστε μαζί σε ένα ωδείο. Πέρσι τον είχα στη διπλανή αίθουσα και τον άκουγα να το ξεσκίζει αυτό το vibrandoneon-καλά τι οργανάκι είναι αυτό! Και στα χέρια του, ειδικά.
mad_nassos

    • Nassos Polyzoidis MMus
Απ: Νέο κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso
« Απάντηση #2 στις: 17:17 - 11/02/17 »
Παράθεση από: pipityri στις 15:48 - 11/02/17
Καλοτάξιδο! :)

Το κομμάτι μου άρεσε, το όλο στήσιμο, ενορχήστρωση κλπ έχει μια μαγεία που συνάδει με τον στίχο.  Νομίζω όμως πως, κατά την ταπεινή μου άποψη πάντα, η ερμηνεία το αδικεί . Και η προφορά δε βοηθάει. Καθόλου.

Με τον Γιώργο είμαστε μαζί σε ένα ωδείο. Πέρσι τον είχα στη διπλανή αίθουσα και τον άκουγα να το ξεσκίζει αυτό το vibrandoneon-καλά τι οργανάκι είναι αυτό! Και στα χέρια του, ειδικά.

Ευχαριστώ πολύ και για την ευχή και για τα σχόλια!  :)
npap

    • Ελληνικό Κέντρο Τεχνολογικού Πολιτισμού
Απ: Νέο κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso
« Απάντηση #3 στις: 21:34 - 11/02/17 »
η μελωδία και η ενορχήστρωση μου άρεσαν και η ερμηνεία σου προσωπικά δεν με ενόχλησε (σαν άποψη)...
αντίθετα με την σκληρή και "μπουκωμένη" παραγωγή, που με εμπόδισε στο να το απολαύσω στο όλον, ειδικά στα μέρη με τον Γιώργο...
