Γεια χαρά σε όλους!
Σύντομα θα κυκλοφορήσει το καινούριο μου άλμπουμ και με την ευκαιρία ανέβασα ένα από τα κομμάτια στο YouTube!
Δώστε του λίγο χρόνο γιατί στην γέφυρα παίζει vibrandoneon και mellotron ο Γιώργος Κατσάνος
Music, Lyrics & Arrangement by Nassos Conqueso.
Produced by Nassos Conqueso.
Website ► Nassos Conqueso | Under the Endless Sky
Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/NassosConqueso
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/mad_nassos
Recorded at Zero Gravity Studios (Athens, GR).
Engineered by Dimitris Dimitriades.
Mixed by Dimitris Dimitriades.
Mastered by Anestis Psaradakos at Athens Mastering.
Γιώργος Μητσοτάκης: Drums
Κατερίνα Κώτηi: Bass
Χρήστος Ζαντιώτης: Acoustic Guitars
Κλεάνθης Κωνσταντινίδης: Vocals, Shaker, Tambourine
Γιώργος Κατσάνος: Mellotron, Vibrandoneon, Rhodes Piano
Δικαία Μαργιωλάκη: Accordion
Nassos Conqueso: Programming
Στίχοι:
Looking into the sparkle of your eyes in the moonlight
Softly holding your hand under the candlelight
That’s a moment I want to remember
Midnight could last forever
The band is playing a waltz and I ask you to dance by the river
We go under the bridge and I feel like I’m getting a fever
You’re my heart’s and my mind’s possessor
Midnight could last forever
And we dance and we dance under the stars
And her red dress is folding around my figure
And we laugh, we fall down in the sand
And the moon is a ball on the tip of my finger
You’ve proved to me smoothly you’re such a good-kisser
I’m holding you gently in my arms and I whisper
“Let’s spend our lives together”
