Linkback: http://www.noiz.gr/index.php?topic=211778.0

Επεσα τυχαια πανω σε αυτες τις κιθαρες. Ειναι χειροποιητες, ακριβες και ο τυπος που τις φτιάχνει αναλυει με μεγαλη λεπτομερεια το καθε μοντελο.Το site ειναι γεματο απο φρασεις οπως:I try to pick the best people to own these guitars, the ones who needs it the most and can use it the best. Please remember, this is not a retail store. Your money or your status means nothing to me and you must recognize, appreciate and know how to play a Zachary guitar. As you can see, only a very small number of these guitars are made each year, so they must go to the right individuals. The guitar industry is built upon impulse, nostalgic, emotional and aspirational purchases. Foolishly I still think I can eliminate this kind of a buyer.