Θέμα: Zachary guitars

otto##

Zachary guitars
« στις: 14:36 - 26/02/17 »
Επεσα τυχαια πανω σε αυτες τις κιθαρες. Ειναι χειροποιητες, ακριβες και ο τυπος που τις φτιάχνει αναλυει με μεγαλη λεπτομερεια το καθε μοντελο.

Το site ειναι γεματο απο φρασεις οπως:
 I try to pick the best people to own these guitars, the ones who needs it the most and can use it the best. Please remember, this is not a retail store. Your money or your status means nothing to me and you must recognize, appreciate and know how to play a Zachary guitar. As you can see, only a very small number of these guitars are made each year, so they must go to the right individuals. The guitar industry is built upon impulse, nostalgic, emotional and aspirational purchases. Foolishly I still think I can eliminate this kind of a buyer.

Custom Electric Guitars and Bass Guitar


dimsonic

Απ: Zachary guitars
« Απάντηση #1 στις: 14:38 - 26/02/17 »
Οι υποψήφιοι αγοραστές θα δινουν κατατακτηριες υποθετω...
otto##

Απ: Zachary guitars
« Απάντηση #2 στις: 14:49 - 26/02/17 »
Superfunk

Απ: Zachary guitars
« Απάντηση #3 στις: 18:44 - 26/02/17 »
Γνωστος καραγκιοζης και ξεφτιλας...εδω και χρονια προσφερει απλετα τον γελωτα .... νομιζα οτι ειχε εξαφανιστει αλλα οπως οι κατσαριδες επιμενει.... ;D
otto##

Απ: Zachary guitars
« Απάντηση #4 στις: 18:52 - 26/02/17 »
Παράθεση από: Superfunk στις 18:44 - 26/02/17
Γνωστος καραγκιοζης και ξεφτιλας...εδω και χρονια προσφερει απλετα τον γελωτα .... νομιζα οτι ειχε εξαφανιστει αλλα οπως οι κατσαριδες επιμενει.... ;D
Για πες. Παρατηρώ από τις περιγραφές του στις κιθάρες ότι είναι αρκετά εγωπαθής  ;D ;D και υποβαθμίζει τις επώνυμες. Ιδιαίτερα τα βάζει με τον PRS.

PS Το "συμφωνώ" του minorou πήγαινε στο "Για πες". Μετά συμπλήρωσα τα υπόλοιπα.
« Τελευταία τροποποίηση: 19:54 - 26/02/17 από otto## »
RayDTutto

Απ: Zachary guitars
« Απάντηση #5 στις: 19:54 - 26/02/17 »
Εντωμεταξύ οι κιθάρες μαύρη ασχήμια...
Πάντως για να πουλάει, κάτι καλά κάνει...

Εντάξει κυκλφορούν τέτοιοι πολλοί.
Θυμάμαι και τον Ed Roman, Θεός σχωρέστον.
Walk without rhythm and it won't attract the worm...

otto##

Απ: Zachary guitars
« Απάντηση #6 στις: 19:55 - 26/02/17 »
Παράθεση από: RayDTutto στις 19:54 - 26/02/17
Εντωμεταξύ οι κιθάρες μαύρη ασχήμια...
Πάντως για να πουλάει, κάτι καλά κάνει...

Εντάξει κυκλφορούν τέτοιοι πολλοί.
Θυμάμαι και τον Ed Roman, Θεός σχωρέστον.

Μου αρέσει που έφτιαξε μία από ξύλα ΙΚΕΑ και την πουλάει 2700!!! Και αυτό γιατί είναι απίστευτη και δεν έχει καμία σχέση με τις άλλες. Αυτά γράφει σε κάθε περιγραφή.
cigaret13

Απ: Zachary guitars
« Απάντηση #7 στις: 20:02 - 26/02/17 »
  Στην Λεπτοκαρυά φτιάχνονται πολύ καλύτερες κιθάρες......
otto##

Απ: Zachary guitars
« Απάντηση #8 στις: 20:14 - 26/02/17 »
Παράθεση από: cigaret13 στις 20:02 - 26/02/17
  Στην Λεπτοκαρυά φτιάχνονται πολύ καλύτερες κιθάρες......

Είδωλο είσαι μέσα στο μυαλό μου.

Απλά ο Ολυμπιος δεν έχει καλές περιγραφές.
