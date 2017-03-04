Αν και οι στίχοι μου θυμίζουν την νεανική μου αφέλεια, έχω την εντύπωση πως θα ήταν καλύτερα να τους έγραφες ελληνικά. Σε αρκετά σημεία φαίνεται πως ο... "γράφτης" σκέφτεται ελληνικά και γράφει αγγλικά. π.χ. "Whether is daylight or already dark". Πιο σωστά είναι Whether it's daylight or already dark.



Αυτό επειδή τους παρέθεσες γραπτά και τους διάβασα πριν ακούσω το κομμάτι.



Το οποίο χάρηκα όταν το άκουσα.

Μουσικά όμορφο και ωραία ενορχηστρωμένο.

Μετρημένο παικτικά και με καλές στιγμές ηχητικά.

Είναι προφανής η επιρροή απο Pink floyd, κάτι που θα το έκανε ακόμα πιο ενδιαφέρον στα ελληνικά. Στο επόμενο σου.

Καλοτάξιδο να ΄ναι.