+-
Σελίδες: [1]   Κάτω

normal_post - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips Αποστολέας Θέμα: Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso  (Αναγνώστηκε 352 φορές)

0 μέλη και 2 επισκέπτες διαβάζουν αυτό το θέμα.

Αποσυνδεδεμένος mad_nassos

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Musician
  • *
  • avatar_15830 - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips
  • Μηνύματα: 168
  • Karma: 0
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
    • Nassos Polyzoidis MMus
exclamation - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips
Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso
« στις: 01:26 - 27/02/17 »
Γεια χαρά σε όλους!

Κυκλοφόρησε το καινούριο μου άλμπουμ "Love in Crisis" (σε ηλεκτρονική μορφή - iTunes, Amazon, κτλ) και με την ευκαιρία ανέβασα ένα από τα κομμάτια στο YouTube!



Music, Lyrics & Arrangement by Nassos Conqueso.
Produced by Nassos Conqueso.

Website ► Nassos Conqueso | Under the Endless Sky
Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/NassosConqueso
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/mad_nassos

Recorded at Zero Gravity Studios (Athens, GR).
Engineered by Dimitris Dimitriades.
Mixed by Dimitris Dimitriades.
Mastered by Anestis Psaradakos at Athens Mastering.

Γιώργος Μητσοτάκης: Drums
Κατερίνα Κώτη: Bass
Χρήστος Ζαντιώτης: Acoustic & Electric Guitars
Γιώργος Κατσάνος: Rhodes Piano
Κλεάνθης Κωνσταντινίδης: Backing Vocals
Nassos Conqueso: Vocals, Baglamas

Στίχοι:
We take care of the city
Doing always the hardest work
We can’t rest it’s a pity
Whether is daylight or already dark

We’ll make decisions for you; you have to follow our rules.
Don’t even care if we screw, we think you’re already fools.
We’re gonna chew all your food; keep some leftovers for thieves.
And when you’re completely nude, we’ll offer you just fig leaves.

We look after you people
Offering always precious jobs
We help you build the desire
To choose over so many goods

We’ll make decisions for you; you have to follow our rules.
Don’t even care if we screw, we think you’re already fools.
We’re gonna chew all your food; keep some leftovers for thieves.
And when you’re completely nude, we’ll offer you just fig leaves.

Linkback: http://www.noiz.gr/index.php?topic=211780.0
ip - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips Καταγράφηκε
Hakuna Matata

Αποσυνδεδεμένος yameth

  • Administrator
  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • *****
  • avatar_3_1458296060 - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips
  • Μηνύματα: 7334
  • Karma: 0
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
    • Noiz.gr
xx - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips
Απ: Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso
« Απάντηση #1 στις: 10:19 - 28/02/17 »
Αν και οι στίχοι μου θυμίζουν την νεανική μου αφέλεια, έχω την εντύπωση πως θα ήταν καλύτερα να τους έγραφες ελληνικά. Σε αρκετά σημεία φαίνεται πως ο... "γράφτης" σκέφτεται ελληνικά και γράφει αγγλικά. π.χ. "Whether is daylight or already dark". Πιο σωστά είναι Whether it's daylight or already dark.

Αυτό επειδή τους παρέθεσες γραπτά και τους διάβασα πριν ακούσω το κομμάτι.

Το οποίο χάρηκα όταν το άκουσα.
Μουσικά όμορφο και ωραία ενορχηστρωμένο.
Μετρημένο παικτικά και με καλές στιγμές ηχητικά.
Είναι προφανής η επιρροή απο Pink floyd, κάτι που θα το έκανε ακόμα πιο ενδιαφέρον στα ελληνικά. Στο επόμενο σου.
Καλοτάξιδο να ΄ναι.
ip - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips Καταγράφηκε

Αποσυνδεδεμένος mad_nassos

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Musician
  • *
  • avatar_15830 - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips
  • Μηνύματα: 168
  • Karma: 0
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
    • Nassos Polyzoidis MMus
xx - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips
Απ: Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso
« Απάντηση #2 στις: 21:14 - 28/02/17 »
Παράθεση από: yameth στις 10:19 - 28/02/17
Αν και οι στίχοι μου θυμίζουν την νεανική μου αφέλεια, έχω την εντύπωση πως θα ήταν καλύτερα να τους έγραφες ελληνικά. Σε αρκετά σημεία φαίνεται πως ο... "γράφτης" σκέφτεται ελληνικά και γράφει αγγλικά. π.χ. "Whether is daylight or already dark". Πιο σωστά είναι Whether it's daylight or already dark.

Αυτό επειδή τους παρέθεσες γραπτά και τους διάβασα πριν ακούσω το κομμάτι.

Το οποίο χάρηκα όταν το άκουσα.
Μουσικά όμορφο και ωραία ενορχηστρωμένο.
Μετρημένο παικτικά και με καλές στιγμές ηχητικά.
Είναι προφανής η επιρροή απο Pink floyd, κάτι που θα το έκανε ακόμα πιο ενδιαφέρον στα ελληνικά. Στο επόμενο σου.
Καλοτάξιδο να ΄ναι.

Ευχαριστώ πολύ για το σχόλιο... χαίρομαι ειδικά που φαίνεται η επιρροή από Floyd  ;D
ip - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips Καταγράφηκε

Αποσυνδεδεμένος JimmySnail

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • New
  • avatar_65965_1487498563 - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips
  • Μηνύματα: 29
  • Karma: 0
    • Share Post
xx - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips
Απ: Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso
« Απάντηση #3 στις: 23:04 - 28/02/17 »
Πολυ ομορφο κομματι, οντως θυμιζει πολυ Πινκ Φλουντ. Οσο για τα αγγλικα μη μασας, εδω κανανε καριερα οι Σκορπιονς με τα χαλια/ακαταλαβιστικα αγγλικα του Meine
ip - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips Καταγράφηκε

Αποσυνδεδεμένος mad_nassos

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Musician
  • *
  • avatar_15830 - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips
  • Μηνύματα: 168
  • Karma: 0
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
    • Nassos Polyzoidis MMus
xx - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips
Απ: Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso
« Απάντηση #4 στις: 18:59 - 01/03/17 »
Παράθεση από: JimmySnail στις 23:04 - 28/02/17
Πολυ ομορφο κομματι, οντως θυμιζει πολυ Πινκ Φλουντ. Οσο για τα αγγλικα μη μασας, εδω κανανε καριερα οι Σκορπιονς με τα χαλια/ακαταλαβιστικα αγγλικα του Meine

Χαχαχα, ευχαριστώ πολύ για την ενθάρρυνση και το θετικό σχόλιο! Να 'σαι καλά!!  ;D
ip - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips Καταγράφηκε

Αποσυνδεδεμένος mitsosgroove

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • New
  • Μηνύματα: 38
  • Karma: 0
    • Share Post
xx - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips
Απ: Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso
« Απάντηση #5 στις: 20:09 - 01/03/17 »
Ωραίο το άσμα και ωραία η χροιά της φωνής (για τα γούστα μου).
Θα συμφωνήσω με τον κύριο yameth και θα υπερθεματίσω για τα ελληνικά, θα έδιναν διαφορετική προοπτική στο εγχείρημα. Δοκίμασέ το!
ip - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips Καταγράφηκε

Συνδεδεμένος Rebel_Of_South

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Musician
  • *
  • avatar_63194_1473634889 - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips
  • Μηνύματα: 325
  • Karma: 0
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
xx - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips
Απ: Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso
« Απάντηση #6 στις: 20:15 - 01/03/17 »
Παράθεση από: JimmySnail στις 23:04 - 28/02/17
Πολυ ομορφο κομματι, οντως θυμιζει πολυ Πινκ Φλουντ. Οσο για τα αγγλικα μη μασας, εδω κανανε καριερα οι Σκορπιονς με τα χαλια/ακαταλαβιστικα αγγλικα του Meine

και οι  Rotting Christ που λατρεύω
ip - Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso in Clips Καταγράφηκε
"There’s no mystery in my gear. And if any, then it’s hidden between hands, heart and soul. It simply must be the way I play" ~ Criss Oliva
Σελίδες: [1]   Πάνω

* Share Topic

Share via facebook Share via linkedin Share via stumble Share via twitter

* Similar Topics

smiley
Νέο κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso

Ξεκίνησε από mad_nassos

6 Απαντήσεις
432 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 21:09 - 13/02/17
από mad_nassos
xx
Nassos Conqueso - Under the Endless Sky

Ξεκίνησε από mad_nassos

5 Απαντήσεις
1376 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 19:29 - 21/05/15
από mad_nassos
xx
Νέο single από τον Nassos Conqueso

Ξεκίνησε από mad_nassos

2 Απαντήσεις
209 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 23:27 - 21/01/17
από mad_nassos
xx
Nassos Conqueso - Wishy-washy rain

Ξεκίνησε από mad_nassos

2 Απαντήσεις
806 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 21:54 - 27/05/15
από mad_nassos
 
Twitter News

Fresh
focus III βοήθεια με ακκόρντα από dimsonic
20:55 - 01/03/17
Τύποι ανθρώπων... από dimsonic
20:39 - 01/03/17
5 Μύθοι σχετικά με το μπάσο. από dimsonic
20:37 - 01/03/17
Πολιτικό κομμάτι από Nassos Conqueso από Rebel_Of_South
20:15 - 01/03/17
Live Loop Μηχανημα? από WrTsXxx
20:09 - 01/03/17

Smart

Live
04 Mar 2017 - 05 Mar 2017

Noizbox
Αρχείο
Powered by EzPortal