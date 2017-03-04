Γεια χαρά σε όλους!
Κυκλοφόρησε το καινούριο μου άλμπουμ "Love in Crisis" (σε ηλεκτρονική μορφή - iTunes, Amazon, κτλ) και με την ευκαιρία ανέβασα ένα από τα κομμάτια στο YouTube!
Music, Lyrics & Arrangement by Nassos Conqueso.
Produced by Nassos Conqueso.
Recorded at Zero Gravity Studios (Athens, GR).
Engineered by Dimitris Dimitriades.
Mixed by Dimitris Dimitriades.
Mastered by Anestis Psaradakos at Athens Mastering.
Γιώργος Μητσοτάκης: Drums
Κατερίνα Κώτη: Bass
Χρήστος Ζαντιώτης: Acoustic & Electric Guitars
Γιώργος Κατσάνος: Rhodes Piano
Κλεάνθης Κωνσταντινίδης: Backing Vocals
Nassos Conqueso: Vocals, BaglamasΣτίχοι:
We take care of the city
Doing always the hardest work
We can’t rest it’s a pity
Whether is daylight or already dark
We’ll make decisions for you; you have to follow our rules.
Don’t even care if we screw, we think you’re already fools.
We’re gonna chew all your food; keep some leftovers for thieves.
And when you’re completely nude, we’ll offer you just fig leaves.
We look after you people
Offering always precious jobs
We help you build the desire
To choose over so many goods
We’ll make decisions for you; you have to follow our rules.
Don’t even care if we screw, we think you’re already fools.
We’re gonna chew all your food; keep some leftovers for thieves.
And when you're completely nude, we'll offer you just fig leaves.