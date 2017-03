Sometimes, whenever I eat M&Ms, I like to hold two M&M's in between my fingers and squeeze as hard as I can until one M&M cracks. I eat the cracked one, and the one that didn't crack becomes the champion. Then I grab the other M&M, and force it to compete with the champion in this deadly game of M&M gladiators. I do this until I run out of M&M's, and when there is only one m&m left standing, I send a letter to M&M's brand with the champion M&M in it with a note attached that reads: "Please use this M&M for breeding purposes.



Linkback: http://www.noiz.gr/index.php?topic=211817.0