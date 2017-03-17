Άλλο ένα κομμάτι από το δίσκο Love in Crisis που κυκλοφόρησε την προηγούμενη βδομάδα.
Είπα με την ευκαιρία να γράψω κι ένα κομμάτι που βασίζεται στο ukulele-άκι...
Music, Lyrics & Arrangement by Nassos Conqueso.
Produced by Nassos Conqueso.
Website ► Nassos Conqueso | Under the Endless Sky
Recorded at Zero Gravity Studios (Athens, GR).
Engineered by Dimitris Dimitriades. Mixed by Dimitris Dimitriades.
Mastered by Anestis Psaradakos at Athens Mastering.
Artwork designed by Corinna Michaelidou.
Cover photo by Eirini Birmpili in Keramikos.
George Mitsotakis: Drums
Katerina Koti: Bass
Chris Zantioti: Acoustic Guitars
Kleanthis Konstantinidis: Vocals, Shaker
Dikaia Margiolaki: Accordion
Nassos Conqueso: Ukuleles, Harmonica
Lyrics:
I can tell at a glance you’re really sincere
Your plans realistic, your tactics austere
Your life is following a consistent plot
Writing another page without a blot
You can’t be impulsive, I can definitely say
Nothing’s compulsive for you in any way
You never take decisions right on the spot
Turning another page without a blot
Turning another page without a blot
Don’t lead a life of quiet desperation
Anything can slip away through fingers like the sand
What matters is the trip and not the destination
Live deep and the world will be an oyster in your hand
It’s sad if you stay forever there in your shell
I know it’s hard but I can definitely tell
You’ll never win playing for life’s “all-in” pot
Hoping for another page without a blot
Hoping for another page without a blot
Another page… Without a blot…
