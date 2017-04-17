AN OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE HOLDSWORTH FAMILY



The past few days have felt like a lifetime of a never-ending nightmare. It's hard to put into words the emotions and gratitude that we feel.



Without all of the love and support we have received we would be completely lost. We are doing our best to fulfill the wishes of our beloved father.



We will be holding a private ceremony to celebrate the life of our dad and we cannot thank you enough for allowing us to do that. We will be planning a public memorial in the coming weeks.



I know he's looking down at us and he can rest easy knowing the huge stress that has been lifted from our shoulders. Thank you for all the kind words, memories and donations.



We have decided, as a family, to close the GoFundMe campaign. It has more than exceeded its purpose. We cannot express our gratitude to you all enough, it has been overwhelming.



In lieu of further donations or flowers, please consider donating to your local pitbull rescue in Dad's name as he was most fond of the breed. We often teased him that Daisy, our pit mix, was actually his favorite child.



All Right Then, Then...



Our dad was the best!



Louise, Emily and Sam Holdsworth

April 19, 2017



------------------



Manning speaking now:

As per the family's wishes above, Greg Beaton and I will be closing the fund at some point in the next few hours. If you know anyone who wants to make a last-minute contribution, please alert them.