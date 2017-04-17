"What a shock to learn that guitarist Allan Holdsworth passed away !!! I was contacted two months ago by Manifesto, the record company which just released a 12-CD box set called "The Allan Holdsworth Album Collection" asking me to send a quote about Allan, which is now included in the liner notes along with other quotes by Frank Zappa, Pat Metheny and other great musicians, all praising Allan's immense talent. Allan has been a big revolution in the guitar world since his beginnings, on top of which his playing was so emotional that he was one of these rare musicians who could deeply move listeners whether they are musically sophisticated or not, and being able to do so with a unique and sometimes complex style of music made him a real genius. His third and last contribution to one of my albums was in "Point Of No Return" from the album The Atacama Experience in 2007, I was always stunned by his playing but that solo moved me to tears when I heard it for the first time. We will miss you Allan !" - Jean Luc Ponty
"Today is a very sad day.
My dear friend has left us..
Allan was undisputably one of the most original and influential musicians of all time.
One of my absolute favourites ,hands down.
We're all a little bit better because of what he brought us.
God bless
Allan Holdsworth." - Yngwie Malmsteen
Και τα ας πούμε καλά νέα...
Μετά τον πανικό των παιδιών του που δεν είχαν τα χρήματα που χρειάζονταν για την κηδεία, και το στήσιμο του online gofund από τον Greg Beaton, τα χρήματα που μαζεύτηκαν από 2500+ δωρητές είναι πενταπλάσια σε σχέση με το ποσό που χρειαζόταν η οικογένεια. Το τι θα γίνουν αυτά, προφανώς θα αποφασιστεί μετά από λίγο καιρό που η οικογένεια θα μπορέσει να ηρεμήσει, αλλά πιθανολογώ ότι θα δρομολογηθούν διαδικασίες για έκδοση κάποιων έτοιμων κομματιών που δούλευε ο Allan τα τελευταία χρόνια.
Ιδού και τα updates στο site (https://www.gofundme.com/allanholdsworthmemorial
):
1) So yesterday at 4AM (Sydney time), Louise Holdsworth is on the phone sobbing hysterically (as you can well understand). My wife Eva is sobbing as well. I am just numb.
Louise then uttered some words that harrowed my soul - "We can't even afford a funeral. What are we going to do?"
"Don't worry about the money", I said. "I'll sort it out".
A confession - this was PURE bravado on my part. I really had no idea how to solve this. My own credit card was still recovering from my recent trip to LA.
I called Greg Beaton to discuss crowdfunding. He was camping in the Sierra Nevadas. It breaks my heart to tell you that we had a GoFundMe account already set up... in preparation to raise the funds needed to get Allan's final two albums finished. That we were now using this account to pay for his funeral is simply horrible.
Greg configured the GoFundMe account using his phone while standing on a mountain trail. Meanwhile I shoot a video with my hair standing up and my t-shirt on backwards. (I'm not good at 4AM... or any other time really)
2) Now it is 24 hours later. I'll be honest, Louise is still barely able to function. I check in with her every two hours or so to make sure she is OK.
But something absolutely astonishing has happened. You - his fans - have stepped up in an utterly astonishing way. Way, way, WAY beyond our wildest dreams.
Many, many people have asked "What are you going to do with the extra money?". Here's the answer - absolutely NO idea.
This fund was always about only one thing, ensuring that Allan Holdsworth received a dignified funeral. To be perfectly honest, I had no confidence we would even achieve that.
Louise, Emily and Sam are still too caught up in agonizing grief to think beyond the immediate. Meanwhile I'm just a family friend and it is not my place to decide anything. So I can't tell you anything about what they will do with the money you all have raised.
What I can tell you is that there are NO words for how grateful we are. Ridiculously, incomprehensibly, stupefyingly grateful.
Our dearest and beloved friend Allan will be buried with grace and respect, and his children will not panic about the cost. That is a kindness for which I have no words to describe.
Thank you all.
Manning Bartlett
Sydney, Australia
17 April, 2017