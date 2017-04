Ναι. Αργότερα...The DuPont color sheet for the 1956 DeSoto car line. Note the use of "Shell Pink", paint number 2371, second from the bottom. Originally this color was available only in Enamel. But DuPont also offered a nitrocellulose lacquer version of this color later as paint shops preferred using lacquer for repair work. Fender too bought the nitrocellulose version from 1960 to 1963 when Shell Pink was an official custom color. As with most 1950's sales products, there was considerable information on this spec sheet. This included the tints used to construct the final color (1960's paint sheets dropped this information).