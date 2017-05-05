+-
Λυση για 24 in/out audio interface

MaNoS-4-

Λυση για 24 in/out audio interface
« στις: 17:42 - 04/05/17 »
Καλησπερα στο forum.

θελω να μου προτεινετε τροπους συνδεσης κονσολας και pc με firewire η pci για να μπορεσω να εχω ταυτοχρονα 24 in/out. Υπαρχει αυτη τη στιγμη ενα adat 8pre. Oτιδηποτε υπαρχει σε 8 analog kai 2x8 adat  η και κατ αλλο. Περιμενω τα φωτα σας!

Ευχαριστω!!!

Στάθης

  • Artist
Απ: Λυση για 24 in/out audio interface
« Απάντηση #1 στις: 21:38 - 04/05/17 »
Τσεκαρε τι γινεται με την περιπτωση του daisy chain , δεν το εχω δοκιμασει γι αυτο δεν λεω πολλα μην πω κατι λαθος κ σε μπερδεψει, αλλα ισως κατι τετοιο να θες.
npap

  • Ηχολήπτης VIP
  • Moderator
Απ: Λυση για 24 in/out audio interface
« Απάντηση #2 στις: 21:44 - 04/05/17 »
δεν κατάλαβα καλά τι ζητάς, οπότε ως interface σου προτείνω τη φθηνή κλασσική και δοκιμασμένη πάνω από 10 χρόνια πλέον pci λύση RME HDSP 9652, που προσωπικά πάνω της θα έστηνα οποιοδήποτε ανάλογο βατό σύστημα...

https://www.rme-audio.de/en/products/hdsp_9652.php#5

τώρα αν η κονσόλα σου είναι αναλογική, για converters το "επίπεδο" που θα κινηθείς θα το ορίσει ανάλογα η ηχητική ποιότητα της κονσόλας σου σε πρώτη φάση, ώστε να μην υποβιβασθεί, αλλά ούτε και να "υπερκεραστεί" αναίτια...



jack2

Απ: Λυση για 24 in/out audio interface
« Απάντηση #3 στις: 14:31 - 05/05/17 »
Καλησπερα φιλε,
η  focusrite saffire pro 26 I/O  εχει ολα οσα ζητας.
MaNoS-4-

Απ: Λυση για 24 in/out audio interface
« Απάντηση #4 στις: 17:02 - 05/05/17 »
Σας ευχαριστω αρχικα για τις απαντησεις.

Για το daisy chain νομιζω δε με συμφερει οικονομικα.
Για την rme ειναι μια λυση που εχω σκεφτει αλλα προυποθετει 3 converters. Για αυτο ειπα να εχει  αν γινεται analog και 2 x adat η λυση που ψαχνω. Καλα καταλαβατε παντως.

Οσο για την τριτη λυση καλη ιδεα αλλα που να τη βρω τη focusrite?
npap

  • Ηχολήπτης VIP
  • Moderator
Απ: Λυση για 24 in/out audio interface
« Απάντηση #5 στις: 23:13 - 05/05/17 »
Παράθεση από: MaNoS-4- στις 17:02 - 05/05/17
Για την rme ειναι μια λυση που εχω σκεφτει αλλα προυποθετει 3 converters. Για αυτο ειπα να εχει  αν γινεται analog και 2 x adat η λυση που ψαχνω. Καλα καταλαβατε παντως.

Οσο για την τριτη λυση καλη ιδεα αλλα που να τη βρω τη focusrite?

η focusrite δεν κυκλοφορεί πλέον γι αυτό και δεν στην πρότεινα... κι ούτε ξέρω κάποια με 2 adat και 8 αναλογικές πλην της Steinberg UR824,
https://www.steinberg.net/en/products/audio_interfaces/ur_series/models/ur824.html
αλλά αυτή είναι usb... 8)

βέβαια αν πλέον καταλαβαίνω το όλον, ψάχνεις για μια οικονομική πρόταση και δυστυχώς οι λύσεις δεν περισσεύουν... ίσως πρέπει να ψάξεις για μια καλομεταχειρισμένη pro 26 αν επιμείνεις στο firewire... η κονσόλα που διαθέτεις ποια είναι?...
MaNoS-4-

Απ: Λυση για 24 in/out audio interface
« Απάντηση #6 στις: 11:25 - 06/05/17 »
Καλημερα

Και σε presonus κατι υπαρχει. Οικονομικη σιγουρα πρεπει να ειναι η λυση χωρις να ειναι απαγορευτικη η rme. Апλα στη δικη μου προταση χρειαζομαι αλλον εναν converter ενω με την  rme 2.Η κονσολα ειναι soundcraft lx7 ii. Δεν ειναι και κατι φευγατο για αυτο δεν ξερω αν αξιζει να παω σε ακριβη λυση για τη συνδεση της.

Απλα μ'αρεσει η ιδεα του χειρισμου και της ευκολιας της και στο tracking και στο mixing.
fusiongtr

Απ: Λυση για 24 in/out audio interface
« Απάντηση #7 στις: 13:55 - 06/05/17 »
Παράθεση από: npap στις 23:13 - 05/05/17
η focusrite δεν κυκλοφορεί πλέον γι αυτό και δεν στην πρότεινα... κι ούτε ξέρω κάποια με 2 adat και 8 αναλογικές πλην της Steinberg UR824,
Ούτε η Alesis io-26 κυκλοφορεί πια, αλλά αν την πετύχεις, πάρτην με κλειστά μάτια. :)
MaNoS-4-

Απ: Λυση για 24 in/out audio interface
« Απάντηση #8 στις: 15:33 - 06/05/17 »
Ευχαριστω για την προταση φιλε μου.

Βασικη προυποθεση για ολα αυτα βεβαια ειναι το interface να εχει routing  συμβατο με τα σημερινα δεδομενα υπολογιστων οπως το total mix της rme η τα αντισχοιχα σε focusrite και presonus που εχω προσωπικη εμπειρια. Αν ειναι κατι πολυ παλιο θα υπαρχουν drivers πχ? Θα εχει zero latency και direct monitor? Ολα πρεπει να τα συμψηφισω τελικα.
fusiongtr

Απ: Λυση για 24 in/out audio interface
« Απάντηση #9 στις: 15:39 - 06/05/17 »
Παράθεση από: MaNoS-4- στις 15:33 - 06/05/17
Βασικη προυποθεση για ολα αυτα βεβαια ειναι το interface να εχει routing  συμβατο με τα σημερινα δεδομενα υπολογιστων οπως το total mix της rme η τα αντισχοιχα σε focusrite και presonus που εχω προσωπικη εμπειρια. Αν ειναι κατι πολυ παλιο θα υπαρχουν drivers πχ? Θα εχει zero latency και direct monitor? Ολα πρεπει να τα συμψηφισω τελικα.
Θα σου πει ο npap, κάτι ξέρει παραπάνω. :)


FEATURES

    24-bit/192kHz recording for high-quality, pristine recordings
    Superior Clock stability
    JET Jitter Elimination Technology
    Audiophile Cirrus converters to provide maximum dynamic range on I/O
    8 analog input channels with combo jacks
    18 digital input channels (dual ADAT and S/PDIF)
    Flexible, routable Hardware Direct Monitoring
    Cubase LE software included (Windows and Mac compatible)
    Bus or adapter powered
    Inputs
    High-definition preamps on analog channels
    2 switchable Hi-Z inputs for direct guitar and bass recording
    Switchable Phantom Power for each channel pair
    Inserts on analog channels
    2 ADAT inputs (16 channels)
    16 channels of MIDI I/O
    Stereo turntable input
    Outputs
    8 line-level outputs
    2 discrete stereo headphone outputs


SPECIFICATIONS

io 26 Audio MIDI 24-bit 192kHz FireWire Interface

    PC requirements: Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon 2.0 Ghz, 1GB RAM, Windows XP Home or Professional Service Pack 2 (XP Media Center Edition untested)
    Mac requirements: Power Mac G4 Dual 867MHz, 1GB RAM, Mac OSX 10.4

    Analog Inputs
    Sample rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 88.2kHz, 96kHz, 176.4kHz, 192kHz
    Frequency response: +/- 0.05dB from 20Hz to 22kHz
    Dynamic range: 112dB, A-weighted
    Signal-to-noise ratio: 112 dB, A-weighted, minimum gain
    THD+N: 0.001 -0.0015% @ 1kHz/0dBFS
    Crosstalk: -110dB @ 1 kHz
    Preamplifier THD+N: <0.0007 at 20dB gain
    Preamplifier slew rate: 15 volts/microsecond
    Microphone gain range: +6.8dB to +50dB
    Microphone impedance: 1.2kOhm
    Line gain range: -15.4dB to 27.8dB
    Line impedance: 16kOhm
    Guitar gain range: +6.8dB to +50dB
    Guitar impedance: 1 MegaOhm

    Line-Level Outputs
    Sample rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 88.2kHz, 96kHz, 176.4kHz, 192kHz
    Level: -10dBv/+4dBu nominal (switchable), +19dBu maximum
    Frequency response: +/- 0.075 from 20Hz to 22kHz

    Turntable Input:
    Sample rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 88.2kHz, 96kHz, 176.4kHz, 192kHz
    Frequency response: +/-1dB from published RIAA curve
    Dynamic Range: 95dB, A-weighted
    Signal-to-noise ratio: 95dB, A-weighted
    THD+N: <0.05%
    Crosstalk: -100dB @ 1 kHz
    Impedance: 47Kohm

