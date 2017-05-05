Βασικη προυποθεση για ολα αυτα βεβαια ειναι το interface να εχει routing συμβατο με τα σημερινα δεδομενα υπολογιστων οπως το total mix της rme η τα αντισχοιχα σε focusrite και presonus που εχω προσωπικη εμπειρια. Αν ειναι κατι πολυ παλιο θα υπαρχουν drivers πχ? Θα εχει zero latency και direct monitor? Ολα πρεπει να τα συμψηφισω τελικα.
Θα σου πει ο npap, κάτι ξέρει παραπάνω.
FEATURES
24-bit/192kHz recording for high-quality, pristine recordings
Superior Clock stability
JET Jitter Elimination Technology
Audiophile Cirrus converters to provide maximum dynamic range on I/O
8 analog input channels with combo jacks
18 digital input channels (dual ADAT and S/PDIF)
Flexible, routable Hardware Direct Monitoring
Cubase LE software included (Windows and Mac compatible)
Bus or adapter powered
Inputs
High-definition preamps on analog channels
2 switchable Hi-Z inputs for direct guitar and bass recording
Switchable Phantom Power for each channel pair
Inserts on analog channels
2 ADAT inputs (16 channels)
16 channels of MIDI I/O
Stereo turntable input
Outputs
8 line-level outputs
2 discrete stereo headphone outputs
SPECIFICATIONS
io 26 Audio MIDI 24-bit 192kHz FireWire Interface
PC requirements: Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon 2.0 Ghz, 1GB RAM, Windows XP Home or Professional Service Pack 2 (XP Media Center Edition untested)
Mac requirements: Power Mac G4 Dual 867MHz, 1GB RAM, Mac OSX 10.4
Analog Inputs
Sample rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 88.2kHz, 96kHz, 176.4kHz, 192kHz
Frequency response: +/- 0.05dB from 20Hz to 22kHz
Dynamic range: 112dB, A-weighted
Signal-to-noise ratio: 112 dB, A-weighted, minimum gain
THD+N: 0.001 -0.0015% @ 1kHz/0dBFS
Crosstalk: -110dB @ 1 kHz
Preamplifier THD+N: <0.0007 at 20dB gain
Preamplifier slew rate: 15 volts/microsecond
Microphone gain range: +6.8dB to +50dB
Microphone impedance: 1.2kOhm
Line gain range: -15.4dB to 27.8dB
Line impedance: 16kOhm
Guitar gain range: +6.8dB to +50dB
Guitar impedance: 1 MegaOhm
Line-Level Outputs
Sample rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 88.2kHz, 96kHz, 176.4kHz, 192kHz
Level: -10dBv/+4dBu nominal (switchable), +19dBu maximum
Frequency response: +/- 0.075 from 20Hz to 22kHz
Turntable Input:
Sample rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 88.2kHz, 96kHz, 176.4kHz, 192kHz
Frequency response: +/-1dB from published RIAA curve
Dynamic Range: 95dB, A-weighted
Signal-to-noise ratio: 95dB, A-weighted
THD+N: <0.05%
Crosstalk: -100dB @ 1 kHz
Impedance: 47Kohm