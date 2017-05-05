Βασικη προυποθεση για ολα αυτα βεβαια ειναι το interface να εχει routing συμβατο με τα σημερινα δεδομενα υπολογιστων οπως το total mix της rme η τα αντισχοιχα σε focusrite και presonus που εχω προσωπικη εμπειρια. Αν ειναι κατι πολυ παλιο θα υπαρχουν drivers πχ? Θα εχει zero latency και direct monitor? Ολα πρεπει να τα συμψηφισω τελικα.



Θα σου πει ο npap, κάτι ξέρει παραπάνω.FEATURES24-bit/192kHz recording for high-quality, pristine recordingsSuperior Clock stabilityJET Jitter Elimination TechnologyAudiophile Cirrus converters to provide maximum dynamic range on I/O8 analog input channels with combo jacks18 digital input channels (dual ADAT and S/PDIF)Flexible, routable Hardware Direct MonitoringCubase LE software included (Windows and Mac compatible)Bus or adapter poweredInputsHigh-definition preamps on analog channels2 switchable Hi-Z inputs for direct guitar and bass recordingSwitchable Phantom Power for each channel pairInserts on analog channels2 ADAT inputs (16 channels)16 channels of MIDI I/OStereo turntable inputOutputs8 line-level outputs2 discrete stereo headphone outputsSPECIFICATIONSio 26 Audio MIDI 24-bit 192kHz FireWire InterfacePC requirements: Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon 2.0 Ghz, 1GB RAM, Windows XP Home or Professional Service Pack 2 (XP Media Center Edition untested)Mac requirements: Power Mac G4 Dual 867MHz, 1GB RAM, Mac OSX 10.4Analog InputsSample rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 88.2kHz, 96kHz, 176.4kHz, 192kHzFrequency response: +/- 0.05dB from 20Hz to 22kHzDynamic range: 112dB, A-weightedSignal-to-noise ratio: 112 dB, A-weighted, minimum gainTHD+N: 0.001 -0.0015% @ 1kHz/0dBFSCrosstalk: -110dB @ 1 kHzPreamplifier THD+N: <0.0007 at 20dB gainPreamplifier slew rate: 15 volts/microsecondMicrophone gain range: +6.8dB to +50dBMicrophone impedance: 1.2kOhmLine gain range: -15.4dB to 27.8dBLine impedance: 16kOhmGuitar gain range: +6.8dB to +50dBGuitar impedance: 1 MegaOhmLine-Level OutputsSample rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 88.2kHz, 96kHz, 176.4kHz, 192kHzLevel: -10dBv/+4dBu nominal (switchable), +19dBu maximumFrequency response: +/- 0.075 from 20Hz to 22kHzTurntable Input:Sample rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 88.2kHz, 96kHz, 176.4kHz, 192kHzFrequency response: +/-1dB from published RIAA curveDynamic Range: 95dB, A-weightedSignal-to-noise ratio: 95dB, A-weightedTHD+N: <0.05%Crosstalk: -100dB @ 1 kHzImpedance: 47Kohm