1. If you suck, I make you suck louder.- We don’t suck. If you make us sound like we suck, remember that we know where you live.2. No, I don’t have a 9V battery you can “borrow”.- Oh poor thing, I can totally get that. It must be so hard for you to bring a couple of extra 9Vs with you, in case something goes south…3. Bring your own instrument cables.- Does that include drum mic cables? Let me know if you need me to bring mic stands too. I’ll be happy to oblige.4. Don’t hit the drums when I’m micing your kit.- Don’t mic my kit while I’m hitting the drums.5. Don’t move my mics.- I will if I have to. The fact that they are called overheads doesn’t mean that they have to be right over MY head.6. That’s a lovely 4×12, now turn it down.- I’m with you on this. Bloody guitarists...7. I said kick drum not the whole band- I’m with you on this too. Rest of the band, SHUT THE FUCK UP!8. Soundcheck is not a rehearsal.-True, but we need to play our entire set in order for you to get the levels for each song right. We play dynamically. Not like the average death-metal-hard-core-everything-louder-than-everything-else neanderthals you usually work with.9. Don’t drop, eat, cup, or swing the mic.- Who do you think we are? Iggy Pop? (we wish…)10. I don’t care what famous band your friend mixes for.- I'll tell you anyway: Us.11. Last song means last song.- Sure. Unless the crowd screams for a 4th encore.12. Now you know the rules, get me a beer!- Get your own beer pal. But make sure you’re sober while we’re playing. Only the band is entitled to be wasted during the gig.Σόρυ που είναι στα Αγγλικά αλλά το έγραψα αρχικά για ένα αμερικάνικο forum.Επίσης, (υποτίθεται πως) είναι αστείο. Μην αρχίσουν οι ηχολήπτες να ψάχνουν να βρουν που μένω!