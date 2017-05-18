Σελίδες: [1]   Κάτω

normal_post - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί Αποστολέας Θέμα: R.I.P Chris Cornell  (Αναγνώστηκε 284 φορές)

0 μέλη και 3 επισκέπτες διαβάζουν αυτό το θέμα.

Αποσυνδεδεμένος BillTrantos

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Star
  • ****
  • avatar_23699_1492434288 - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
  • Μηνύματα: 2037
  • Karma: 0
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
    • Eggxis Band Page
xx - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
R.I.P Chris Cornell
« στις: 11:20 - 18/05/17 »
Μας άφησε σήμερα στα 52 του χρόνια ο τραγουδιστής των Soundgarden και Audioslave. Μεγάλη φωνή, τεράστιο κρίμα. Ακόμα δεν έχουν βγει τα αίτια θανάτου, πάντως ήταν ξαφνικό.



Linkback: http://www.noiz.gr/index.php?topic=212187.0
ip - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί Καταγράφηκε
More is more. Yngwie Malmsteen

Συνδεδεμένος Έκτορας

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Artist
  • **
  • avatar_50034 - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
  • Μηνύματα: 945
  • Karma: 0
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
xx - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
Απ: R.I.P Chris Cornell
« Απάντηση #1 στις: 11:47 - 18/05/17 »
Δε γίνεται αυτό το κακό, διάολε, και δε λέει να σταματήσει...


Τρομερά νέος, ίσως τα καλύτερα και πιο δημιουργικά του χρόνια να ήταν μπροστά του... Ποτέ δε θα μάθουμε. Τεράστια φωνή. Συλληπητήρια στους δικούς του (και έχει μικρά παιδιά, γμτ...).
ip - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί Καταγράφηκε

Αποσυνδεδεμένος schreivox

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Artist
  • **
  • avatar_15313_1488502562 - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
  • Μηνύματα: 618
  • Karma: 1
    • Share Post
xx - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
Απ: R.I.P Chris Cornell
« Απάντηση #2 στις: 13:02 - 18/05/17 »
  Διάβασα ότι το ίδιο βράδυ είχε παίξει με τους Soundgarden live(sold out) στο Ditroit...κρίμα
ip - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί Καταγράφηκε

Αποσυνδεδεμένος BillTrantos

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Star
  • ****
  • avatar_23699_1492434288 - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
  • Μηνύματα: 2037
  • Karma: 0
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
    • Eggxis Band Page
xx - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
Απ: R.I.P Chris Cornell
« Απάντηση #3 στις: 14:33 - 18/05/17 »
Αααα ρε Chris  :'(

ip - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί Καταγράφηκε

Αποσυνδεδεμένος RayDTutto

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Star
  • ****
  • avatar_4811 - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
  • Μηνύματα: 9596
  • Karma: 4
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
xx - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
Απ: R.I.P Chris Cornell
« Απάντηση #4 στις: 15:02 - 18/05/17 »
Τραγική είδηση...

Από τη χθεσινή συναυλία...
ip - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί Καταγράφηκε
Τζάμπα καίει η λάμπα...

Αποσυνδεδεμένος fusiongtr

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Star
  • ****
  • avatar_3962 - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
  • Μηνύματα: 6232
  • Karma: 1
    • Share Post
xx - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
Απ: R.I.P Chris Cornell
« Απάντηση #5 στις: 15:15 - 18/05/17 »
Αντιγράφω από Wikipedia.

"Cornell was known for his role as one of the architects of the 1990s grunge movement, for his extensive catalog as a songwriter and for his near four octave vocal range as well as his powerful vocal belting technique"

"Cornell had a multi-octave range. He was a baritone with an ability to sing extremely high in the tenor range, as well as in the lower register of a baritone voice. He showcased this in various songs, most notably the studio and the demo versions of "Beyond the Wheel", where he can be heard spanning three octaves. He also experimented with various different vocal styles, ranging from light falsetto to brutal screams and chants. In addition to singing rock and metal mainly with Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell sang the blues, neo soul and stripped-down acoustic numbers."

"Cornell's songwriting often features non-standard chord progressions and melodies that do not conform with one diatonic scale. A prominent example is "Black Hole Sun", which not only involves many kinds of open chords and several key changes in short sequences, but also unique melody phrases with large-interval jumps.

A recurrent characteristic is the usage of major-only chord sequences (Sweet Euphoria, Pretty Noose), which also leads to more subtle key changes."

Και υποτίθεται ότι είχε "καθαρίσει".

Πραγματικά χαρισματικός.

Τι κρίμα!
Μόλις 2,5 χρόνια πιο μεγάλος από μένα.
ip - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί Καταγράφηκε
Freud-Σαντές
Ποιητής-Ερωαναλυτής PhD-SG

Αποσυνδεδεμένος Jasemeister

  • Master of Ceremonies
  • Συναλλαγές: (6)
  • Star
  • ****
  • avatar_2293_1462540472 - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
  • Μηνύματα: 7319
  • Karma: 0
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
xx - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
Απ: R.I.P Chris Cornell
« Απάντηση #6 στις: 16:42 - 18/05/17 »
ip - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί Καταγράφηκε
Μη με ξυπνάς απ΄τις έξι...
Σελίδες: [1]   Πάνω

* Share Topic

Share via facebook Share via linkedin Share via stumble Share via twitter

* Similar Topics

xx
RIP Cornell Dupree

Ξεκίνησε από Superfunk

9 Απαντήσεις
1360 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 17:33 - 10/05/11
από odis13
xx
Chris Farlowe - Summertime

Ξεκίνησε από Sakis_Gallo

1 Απαντήσεις
504 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 23:33 - 21/02/14
από gvour
 
Twitter News

Fresh
Luthier Trick: Increase Sustain On Bolt-Neck Guitars από leon7pap
16:46 - 18/05/17
R.I.P Chris Cornell από Jasemeister
16:42 - 18/05/17
Φωτογραφίες από τις κιθάρες σας. Δείξτε τες! από ekim
16:22 - 18/05/17
Διάφανα Κρίνα - Δεν θα πω που πηγαίνω από ThisIsSparta
16:19 - 18/05/17
Τι μουσική ακούτε τώρα; VI από schreivox
13:04 - 18/05/17

Smart

Live
17 May 2017
19 May 2017 - 21 May 2017
20 May 2017
20 May 2017 - 21 May 2017

Gallery
thumb_4738_24_11_08_12_55_52 - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοίthumb_4872_31_10_08_11_43_49 - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί
thumb_6970_28_10_08_5_12_35 - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοίthumb_3544_21_11_08_8_38_47 - R.I.P Chris Cornell in Μουσική & Μουσικοί

Noizbox
Αρχείο
Powered by EzPortal