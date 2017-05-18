Αντιγράφω από Wikipedia.



"Cornell was known for his role as one of the architects of the 1990s grunge movement, for his extensive catalog as a songwriter and for his near four octave vocal range as well as his powerful vocal belting technique"



"Cornell had a multi-octave range. He was a baritone with an ability to sing extremely high in the tenor range, as well as in the lower register of a baritone voice . He showcased this in various songs, most notably the studio and the demo versions of "Beyond the Wheel", where he can be heard spanning three octaves . He also experimented with various different vocal styles, ranging from light falsetto to brutal screams and chants. In addition to singing rock and metal mainly with Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell sang the blues, neo soul and stripped-down acoustic numbers."



"Cornell's songwriting often features non-standard chord progressions and melodies that do not conform with one diatonic scale . A prominent example is "Black Hole Sun", which not only involves many kinds of open chords and several key changes in short sequences, but also unique melody phrases with large-interval jumps .



A recurrent characteristic is the usage of major-only chord sequences (Sweet Euphoria, Pretty Noose), which also leads to more subtle key changes."



Και υποτίθεται ότι είχε "καθαρίσει".



Πραγματικά χαρισματικός.



Τι κρίμα!

Μόλις 2,5 χρόνια πιο μεγάλος από μένα.