Είχε ακουστεί εδώ και καιρό στα διάφορα fora του εξωτερικού και εδώ είναι και η επίσημη ανακοίνωση από τον CEO της FMIC (απόσπασμα):









Fender is committed to the continued use of Rosewood in American-made solid body guitars, such as our American Professional Series. After actively exploring alternate wood options to Rosewood for selective use on a few US models, we will be transitioning most of our Mexico made product away from rosewood to pau ferro, a fantastic alternate we currently use on the SRV signature strat. The American Elite series is transitioning to ebony fretboards with dealers and our inventories. Rosewood is still used on many series of instruments, as it is a historically accurate tone wood. The changeover will be somewhat fluid in the market, there is no set date at this time.



We are still currently evaluating options for Squier and the acoustics category.



FMIC’s specialty brands, Gretsch, Jackson, Charvel and EVH will continue to use Rosewood in both solid body and acoustic models, from all source countries.



Fender is committed as a brand to comply with all CITES regulations and to ensure we are continuing to deliver the best quality and accessible products to our customers and dealers.



- Andy Mooney, CEO Fender





Σκέψεις ή απόψεις για το θέμα...;



