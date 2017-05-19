Σελίδες: [1]   Κάτω

Αποστολέας Θέμα: Η Fender ξεκινά να αντικαθιστά το rosewood...  (Αναγνώστηκε 136 φορές)

Έκτορας

Η Fender ξεκινά να αντικαθιστά το rosewood...
« στις: 08:58 - 22/05/17 »
Είχε ακουστεί εδώ και καιρό στα διάφορα fora του εξωτερικού και εδώ είναι και η επίσημη ανακοίνωση από τον CEO της FMIC (απόσπασμα):




    Fender is committed to the continued use of Rosewood in American-made solid body guitars, such as our American Professional Series. After actively exploring alternate wood options to Rosewood for selective use on a few US models, we will be transitioning most of our Mexico made product away from rosewood to pau ferro, a fantastic alternate we currently use on the SRV signature strat. The American Elite series is transitioning to ebony fretboards with dealers and our inventories. Rosewood is still used on many series of instruments, as it is a historically accurate tone wood. The changeover will be somewhat fluid in the market, there is no set date at this time.

    We are still currently evaluating options for Squier and the acoustics category.

    FMIC’s specialty brands, Gretsch, Jackson, Charvel and EVH will continue to use Rosewood in both solid body and acoustic models, from all source countries.

    Fender is committed as a brand to comply with all CITES regulations and to ensure we are continuing to deliver the best quality and accessible products to our customers and dealers.

    - Andy Mooney, CEO Fender


Σκέψεις ή απόψεις για το θέμα...;

fenderiarhs

Απ: Η Fender ξεκινά να αντικαθιστά το rosewood...
« Απάντηση #1 στις: 09:39 - 22/05/17 »
Ω!!!!, αρα εμεις οι κατοχοι rosewood strats, μπορουμε σιγα σιγα να αρχισουμε να τις κοστολογουμε ακριβοτερα οταν τις βαζουμε στις αγγελιες. ;D ;D ;D ;D
Nestoras

Απ: Η Fender ξεκινά να αντικαθιστά το rosewood...
« Απάντηση #2 στις: 09:54 - 22/05/17 »
Ναι, αλλά το RW καλό για metal?
Terry RoscoeBeck5

Απ: Η Fender ξεκινά να αντικαθιστά το rosewood...
« Απάντηση #3 στις: 10:45 - 22/05/17 »
Παράθεση από: fenderiarhs στις 09:39 - 22/05/17
Ω!!!!, αρα εμεις οι κατοχοι rosewood strats, μπορουμε σιγα σιγα να αρχισουμε να τις κοστολογουμε ακριβοτερα οταν τις βαζουμε στις αγγελιες. ;D ;D ;D ;D

Λαμπρή ιδέα  ;D
Εμείς οι κάτοχοι rosewood Fender γενικότερα. Και όσο πιο παλιά, τόσο πιο καλά, τότε που ήταν Brazilian ή Madagascar rosewood  8)

Για το  pau ferro, μια χαρά ξύλο για ταστιέρες είναι. Και δεν το έχει χρησιμοποιήσει μόνο στην SRV. Και το Roscoe Beck μου - του 1996- pau ferro έχει. 
Έκτορας

Απ: Η Fender ξεκινά να αντικαθιστά το rosewood...
« Απάντηση #4 στις: 11:14 - 22/05/17 »
Παράθεση από: fenderiarhs στις 09:39 - 22/05/17
Ω!!!!, αρα εμεις οι κατοχοι rosewood strats, μπορουμε σιγα σιγα να αρχισουμε να τις κοστολογουμε ακριβοτερα οταν τις βαζουμε στις αγγελιες. ;D ;D ;D ;D


Το μόνο σίγουρο. Περιμένω πως και πως τις ατάκες στις αγγελίες:

"Η κιθάρα έχει rosewood στην ταστιέρα, όχι όπως αυτά τα φτηνόξυλα που βάζει σήμερα η Fender".  

Το χειρότερο είναι πως κάποιοι θα το πιστεύουν κιόλας, ότι το rosewood είναι / ήταν καλύτερο...
