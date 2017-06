Λοιπόν μετά τα χθεσινά φώτα σας του έστειλα το εξής. (Δεν θέλω comments για τα αγγλικά μου):

Hi I' m Panagiotis again. Unfortunately i found that importing an instrument from Swiss to Greece costs extra 130 euros (VAT). Plus i want to mention that you want to sell me a second same instrument that you have, in the same Starting value of your existing auction "outside" of the safe environment of ebay by prepaying it via Pay Pal. Sorry but this in not a wise decision for me.



....και μου απάντησε το εξής: Hey

I can declare the item very low so you do not have to pay much customs/taxes in Greece.

I can send you a money request via Paypal so you do not have to worry about safety and protection.

I did sell many items worldwide with and without Ebay and so far everybody was satisfied, even when there were problems!



I hope this helps and does convince you.

You can also read the feedbacks on Ebay.



....Σε τι ακριβώς σε καλύπτει το money request? Η αλήθεια είναι ότι αν δεν είχα κόλλημα με τη συγκεκριμένη κιθάρα δεν θα είχα ασχοληθεί περαιτέρω ...