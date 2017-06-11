Σελίδες: 1 2 3 [4]   Κάτω

veryhot_post - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps Αποστολέας Θέμα: Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones)  (Αναγνώστηκε 837 φορές)

RayDTutto, TakisMasterKey και 6 επισκέπτες διαβάζουν αυτό το θέμα.

Αποσυνδεδεμένος trolley

  • Computer Tech
  • Superstar
  • Συναλλαγές: (7)
  • *****
  • Μηνύματα: 4859
  • Karma: 0
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
xx - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones)
« Απάντηση #30 στις: 21:03 - 12/06/17 »
Keith Richards used his "fuzzbox," but he also played clean guitar during the song, with Brian Jones strumming an acoustic throughout. This meant that Keith had to switch between his two tones during the song, as multiple tracks were sparse back then and overdubs rare. If you listen to the song at :36 you will hear Keith switching on his fuzz with an audible click, just between Jagger's "get" and "no." At about 1:35, Keith is stomping his fuzz too late, slightly missing his cue, ending up playing the riff a little behind. At his next cue (2:33) he probably wants to be sure that his fuzz is on, so you can hear a short but audible fuzz note (accidentally?) played before the actual riff and slightly before Jagger's "I can't get."
ip - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps Καταγράφηκε
Καλό! Καλό! x 4 Μέλη
Reading The Fucking Manual

Αποσυνδεδεμένος nickel

  • Συναλλαγές: (2)
  • Artist
  • **
  • avatar_4417 - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
  • Μηνύματα: 540
  • Karma: 1
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
    • www_sm - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
xx - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones)
« Απάντηση #31 στις: 21:18 - 12/06/17 »
Παράθεση από: trolley στις 21:03 - 12/06/17
Keith Richards used his "fuzzbox," but he also played clean guitar during the song, with Brian Jones strumming an acoustic throughout. This meant that Keith had to switch between his two tones during the song, as multiple tracks were sparse back then and overdubs rare. If you listen to the song at :36 you will hear Keith switching on his fuzz with an audible click, just between Jagger's "get" and "no." At about 1:35, Keith is stomping his fuzz too late, slightly missing his cue, ending up playing the riff a little behind. At his next cue (2:33) he probably wants to be sure that his fuzz is on, so you can hear a short but audible fuzz note (accidentally?) played before the actual riff and slightly before Jagger's "I can't get."

εύγε

η έξτρα φαζ νότα ("μπζζτ" ή "νιέρκ") στο 2:33 είναι γαμάτη  ;D
ip - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps Καταγράφηκε

Συνδεδεμένος RayDTutto

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Star
  • ****
  • avatar_4811 - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
  • Μηνύματα: 9647
  • Karma: 4
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
xx - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones)
« Απάντηση #32 στις: 21:19 - 12/06/17 »
Χαμός...
Και τώρα αν κλάσει καμιά μύγα στο δωμάτιο, το "ξαναπερνάμε"...
ip - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps Καταγράφηκε
Τζάμπα καίει η λάμπα...

Αποσυνδεδεμένος nickel

  • Συναλλαγές: (2)
  • Artist
  • **
  • avatar_4417 - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
  • Μηνύματα: 540
  • Karma: 1
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
    • www_sm - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
xx - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones)
« Απάντηση #33 στις: 21:35 - 12/06/17 »
Πολύ ατσούμπαλος πάντως αυτός ο Κηφ, όλο λάθη. Μηδέν αίσθηση ρυθμού  >:D
ip - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps Καταγράφηκε

Αποσυνδεδεμένος fusiongtr

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Star
  • ****
  • avatar_3962 - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
  • Μηνύματα: 6368
  • Karma: 1
    • Share Post
xx - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones)
« Απάντηση #34 στις: 22:18 - 12/06/17 »
Παράθεση από: RayDTutto στις 21:19 - 12/06/17
Και τώρα αν κλάσει καμιά μύγα στο δωμάτιο, το "ξαναπερνάμε"...
Πιάνει και μυρωδιά το μικρόφωνο? :P
ip - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps Καταγράφηκε
Freud-Σαντές
Ποιητής-Ερωαναλυτής PhD-SG

Συνδεδεμένος RayDTutto

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Star
  • ****
  • avatar_4811 - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
  • Μηνύματα: 9647
  • Karma: 4
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
xx - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones)
« Απάντηση #35 στις: 22:55 - 12/06/17 »
Παράθεση από: fusiongtr στις 22:18 - 12/06/17
Πιάνει και μυρωδιά το μικρόφωνο? :P

Καλά που ζεις;
ip - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps Καταγράφηκε
Σελίδες: 1 2 3 [4]   Πάνω

* Share Topic

Share via facebook Share via linkedin Share via stumble Share via twitter

* Similar Topics

xx
Καλό ρέλικ; h oxi?

Ξεκίνησε από RayDTutto

11 Απαντήσεις
1756 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 21:19 - 05/04/09
από avalon
xx
Τι ειναι μπουτικ?

Ξεκίνησε από prog13

6 Απαντήσεις
1262 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 16:38 - 14/10/08
από prog13
xx
Για οσους πανε Stones!

Ξεκίνησε από Superfunk

7 Απαντήσεις
1801 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 10:09 - 26/03/06
από Superfunk
exclamation
Συνέντευξη του Cesar Diaz (περίφημου τεχνικού των SRV, Stones, Clapton...)

Ξεκίνησε από bloody_sunday

8 Απαντήσεις
1818 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 12:33 - 24/07/09
από bloody_sunday
 
Twitter News

Fresh
Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) από RayDTutto
22:55 - 12/06/17
Pearl Roadshow 22" από rockhead
21:17 - 12/06/17
Φταίει ο ενισχυτής ή η κιθάρα? από gkourmoul1
20:36 - 12/06/17
The Wrecking Crew @ Π31 από Terry RoscoeBeck5
18:20 - 12/06/17
Τι μουσική ακούτε τώρα; VI από npap
16:51 - 12/06/17

Smart

Live
11 Jun 2017
19 Jun 2017

Gallery
thumb_3-230516112905 - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Ampsthumb_3-230516121308 - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps
thumb_194_07_11_08_7_18_12 - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Ampsthumb_4939_28_10_08_12_12_58 - Το κλικ στο 0.36 (Satisfaction - Stones) in Guitars and Amps

Noizbox
Αρχείο
Powered by EzPortal