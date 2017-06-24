Σελίδες: 1 [2]   Κάτω

Steven Seagal's guitar collection.

fusiongtr

Απ: Steven Seagal's guitar collection.
« Απάντηση #10 στις: 21:16 - 24/06/17 »
Εδώ ακούστε τα album του. 8)
Το mojo priest είναι πολύ καλό. :angel:




LK

Απ: Steven Seagal's guitar collection.
« Απάντηση #11 στις: 21:21 - 24/06/17 »
Δεν μπορω τωρα, βλέπω to "Hard to Kill".

Επίσης προτείνω το Seagalogynew - Steven Seagal's guitar collection. in Video

Εξαιρετικό ανάγνωσμα , κόσμημα στη βιβλιοθήκη μου.
fusiongtr

Απ: Steven Seagal's guitar collection.
« Απάντηση #12 στις: 23:36 - 24/06/17 »
Παράθεση από: LK στις 21:21 - 24/06/17
Δεν μπορω τωρα, βλέπω to "Hard to Kill".
Χάρη του έκανε η Kelly που ήταν τότε σύζυγός του.
Τι νόμιζες, ότι την κοπανούσε για πλάκα? ;D

EDIT: Κάπου διάβασα το αμίμητο.

He is the best ....
... fake actor, fake martial arts fighter, fake singer, fake guitar player.
He is the best fucking fake everything.

Και επίσης κάποια σχόλια στο youtube

- Don't you dear to laugh at him when he plays, he is going to come down and tear your asses apart.
- No Steven, no. Not the guitar.

 ;D ;D ;D ;D
« Τελευταία τροποποίηση: 00:10 - 25/06/17 από fusiongtr »
Alter

Απ: Steven Seagal's guitar collection.
« Απάντηση #13 στις: 00:32 - 25/06/17 »
Ο καλυτερος!!

η τοπ σκηνη του ειναι σε μια ταινια που ανατιναζει ενα ολοκληρο διυλυστηριο στην περιοχη, (τυφλα να χει η BP στον κολπο του μεξικου), και μετα τους βγαζει λογο υπερ της οικολογιας.
Jazzjoker

Απ: Steven Seagal's guitar collection.
« Απάντηση #14 στις: 00:47 - 25/06/17 »
Τον φάγατε τον άνθρωπο ρε. Εδώ δεν είναι κακός. Αν εξαιρέσεις ότι μετά το σόλο του ξεχνάει το wah πατημένο και καταστρέφει το σόλο του άλλου κιθαρίστα. Αλλά έτσι πρέπει. Ο Στίβεν καταστρέφει τα πάντα, δέρνει τους πάντες με χαστούκια και σας κλέβει και τις γυναίκες.

cigaret13

Απ: Steven Seagal's guitar collection.
« Απάντηση #15 στις: 00:51 - 25/06/17 »
 Τι να μας πει κι ο Steven......
cigaret13

Απ: Steven Seagal's guitar collection.
« Απάντηση #16 στις: 00:54 - 25/06/17 »
  FIRST AND FOREMOST - Chuck Norris doesn't really need an amplifier. He just agreed with the amp makers not to make them look bad and use them for their business' sake. He has an amplifier with an unknown number of channels in a white chassis with a "Chuck Norris" logo.
 The amp is suspected to be of alien origins.
 After shattering several Floyd Rose tremolos, Chuck Norris decided to use neck bends for dive bombing.
  Chuck Norris uses strings with a gauge of infinite.
  Chuck Norris' amps also have knobs that don't go to 11, but have infinite rotation.
  Chuck Norris activates his effects by snapping his toes in any combination. This is solely because he uses mind control over the amp to switch channels.
  Chuck Norris can win a volume war with The Who using a Yamaha Silent Guitar.
  Chuck Norris can do a pinch harmonic on the right hand side of a tune-o-matic, and on the left hand side of any guitar's nut.
  Chuck Norris can hear the sustain.
  After watching Chuck Norris play with his eyelashes, Jimi Hendrix decided that he found that too challenging and played with his teeth instead.
  Chuck Norris wrote a solo with a 6 part harmony and performed it on a single-neck guitar. Alone.
  Chuck Norris uses his hands as a bias probe.   ;D ;D ;D
fusiongtr

Απ: Steven Seagal's guitar collection.
« Απάντηση #17 στις: 00:57 - 25/06/17 »
Παράθεση από: cigaret13 στις 00:51 - 25/06/17
Τι να μας πει κι ο Steven
Ορίστε μας.
Κι ύστερα ψάχνουνε κόσμο για G3.
Αυτοί οι δύο και ο Βαν Νταμ και έκλεισε. ;D
otto##

Απ: Steven Seagal's guitar collection.
« Απάντηση #18 στις: 01:59 - 25/06/17 »
Παράθεση από: Jazzjoker στις 00:47 - 25/06/17
Τον φάγατε τον άνθρωπο ρε. Εδώ δεν είναι κακός. Αν εξαιρέσεις ότι μετά το σόλο του ξεχνάει το wah πατημένο και καταστρέφει το σόλο του άλλου κιθαρίστα. Αλλά έτσι πρέπει. Ο Στίβεν καταστρέφει τα πάντα, δέρνει τους πάντες με χαστούκια και σας κλέβει και τις γυναίκες.



αυτο εχει επικα σχολια.
RayDTutto

Απ: Steven Seagal's guitar collection.
« Απάντηση #19 στις: 10:27 - 25/06/17 »
Πρέπει να δεις τα ΑΜΑ που έκανε στο Reddit. Από τους λίγους που εγκατέλειψαν ΑΜΑ πριν τελειώσει.
