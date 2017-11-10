Σελίδες: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Κάτω

Απ: Προσοχή απάτη απο Νιγηρία
« Απάντηση #280 στις: 18:54 - 25/07/18 »
Παράθεση από: stavros_d80 στις 12:38 - 25/07/18
αυτο το κυριο ντεν ξερει αν ειναι απο Νιγκηρια ή ξένο από που ενε? ;D ;D

Στις Τρί, 24 Ιουλ 2018 στις 6:30 μ.μ., ο/η ELIJAH GEMMA <bluhawk1988@gmail.com> έγραψε
Hello Friend,

Thanks for your response, I'm ELIJAH GEMMA a business man from United
Kingdom,i came to Greece for my vacation with my children Alex &
Rebecca we spend two weeks in Greece and our stay was peaceful and
enjoyable Greek people are loving and kind in nature doing our
vacation period i find out about Greece popular buying and selling
site www.smart.noiz.gr with the help of my hotel attendant Serafeim
and i find interest on your item posted on  xe.gr and am glad you
reply that it's available for sale, before we proceed on the
transaction i want you to carefully answer my question below.

1)Is the item used or unused?
2)How long have you owned the item?
3)What is the last  price ?

Kindly get back to me immediately to proceed with the purchase without delay.

Thanks and Regards

MR E.G
Και εγώ έλαβα ενα mail από το εν λόγω άτομο.Με ρωτουσέ μόνο αν είναι ακόμα διαθέσιμο το προϊον (μια φωτογραφική μηχανή) προς πώληση.Φυσικά δεν απάντησα.Απλά δεν είσαι ο μόνος που σου έστειλε.
