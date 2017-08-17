Σελίδες: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Κάτω

Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα;

Αποσυνδεδεμένος nklshp

  • Musician
  • avatar_8389 - Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα; in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα;
« Απάντηση #50 στις: 13:39 - 20/08/17 »
Παράθεση από: Lord_Goumis στις 05:26 - 20/08/17

  Μόνο που Jesse Greenberg είναι ΠΟΛΥ καλύτερη και πιο ταλαντούχα από τη συντριπτική πλειοψηφία ακουστικών cover-άδων που έχουν δει τα μάτια μου σε διάφορα μαγαζά και βίδεο....

   
Για να επιβεβαιώσω κάποιες απόψεις που έχουν καταγράφει, θεωρώ οτι θα ήταν πολυ ενδιαφέρον να τη συνόδευε ένας μετρονομος η ένα έστω ένα backing track ;)
Αποσυνδεδεμένος RayDTutto

  • avatar_4811 - Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα; in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα;
« Απάντηση #51 στις: 13:47 - 20/08/17 »
Παράθεση από: nklshp στις 13:39 - 20/08/17
Για να επιβεβαιώσω κάποιες απόψεις που έχουν καταγράφει, θεωρώ οτι θα ήταν πολυ ενδιαφέρον να τη συνόδευε ένας μετρονομος η ένα έστω ένα backing track ;)

Ναι αλλά...
ΒΥΖΑ !

(και για να μην με πει κανένας και σεξιστή, παρατηρήστε ότι η κοπέλα στο βίντεο κόβει το κεφάλι της και την κιθάρα αλλά το wonderbra είναι τοποθετημένο στρατηγικά.)
Τζάμπα καίει η λάμπα...

Συνδεδεμένος Κουφη Λεοπαρδαλη

  • avatar_8381 - Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα; in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα;
« Απάντηση #52 στις: 13:51 - 20/08/17 »
Ολο το πακετο, ενας που εχει μια αλφα εμπειρια και ανεση ετσι ωστε οπτικοακουστικα να ειναι ενας μικρος Bonamassa. (Btw οι δυο κοπελες μου ειναι πιο προικισμενες απ'την λυσσαρα του βιντεο)
I quickly learned that the study of music harmony is the study of everything - Richard Merrick

Αποσυνδεδεμένος fusiongtr

  • avatar_3962 - Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα; in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα;
« Απάντηση #53 στις: 13:53 - 20/08/17 »
Παράθεση από: RayDTutto στις 13:47 - 20/08/17
το wonderbra είναι τοποθετημένο στρατηγικά.
Ultrabra είναι.
Έχει καλύτερο sustain.

Παράθεση από: Κουφη Λεοπαρδαλη στις 13:51 - 20/08/17
οι δυο κοπελες μου
Καλά, εσύ δεν θα πας φαντάρος? ???
Πού θα τις αφήσεις?
Freud-Σαντές
Ποιητής-Ερωαναλυτής PhD-SG

Αποσυνδεδεμένος BlackCrow81

  • avatar_66054_1497819312 - Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα; in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα;
« Απάντηση #54 στις: 14:12 - 20/08/17 »
Παράθεση από: fusiongtr στις 13:53 - 20/08/17
Καλά, εσύ δεν θα πας φαντάρος? ???
Πού θα τις αφήσεις?
Θα τις ξεφουσκώσει και θα τις βάλει στη ντουλάπα
Ο Άνθρωπος με τη Μοναδική Κάμψη

Συνδεδεμένος Κουφη Λεοπαρδαλη

  • avatar_8381 - Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα; in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα;
« Απάντηση #55 στις: 14:18 - 20/08/17 »
Το σεξ με αψυχα αντικειμενα το παρατησα 14 χρονωνε. Απλα θα μιλαμε απο κινητο ντε.
Αποσυνδεδεμένος fusiongtr

  • avatar_3962 - Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα; in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα;
« Απάντηση #56 στις: 14:34 - 20/08/17 »
Παράθεση από: Κουφη Λεοπαρδαλη στις 14:18 - 20/08/17
Το σεξ με αψυχα αντικειμενα
Λίγα λόγια για την Σάντυ μου, εντάξει?
Πάω να την φουσκώσω λίγο.
Αποσυνδεδεμένος RayDTutto

  • avatar_4811 - Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα; in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα;
« Απάντηση #57 στις: 14:35 - 20/08/17 »
Παράθεση από: fusiongtr στις 14:34 - 20/08/17
Λίγα λόγια για την Σάντυ   Σάλλυ μου, εντάξει?
Πάω να την φουσκώσω λίγο.

The Police - "Sally"

I was blue and lonely, I couldn't sleep a wink
And I could only get unconscious if I'd had to much to drink.
There was somehow, something wrong somewhere, and each day seemed grey and dead
The seeds of desperation were growing in my head.
I needed inspiration, a brand new start in life,
Somewhere to place affection, but I didn't want a wife.
And then by lucky chance I saw [in] a special magazine
An ad. that was unusual, the like I'd never seen,
"Experience something different with our new imported toy,
She's loving, warm, inflatible and a guarantee of joy."
She came all wrapped in cardboard, all pink and shrivelled down
A breath of air was all she needed to make her lose that frown.
I took her to the bedroom and pumped her with some life,
And later in a moment that girl became my wife.
And so I sit her in the corner and sometimes stroke her hair
And when I'm feeling naughty I blow her up with air
She's cuddly and she's bouncy, she's like a rubber ball,
I bounce her in the kitchen and I bounce her in the hall.
[And now my life is different since Sally came my way]
I wake up [in the] morning and have her on a tray
She's everything they say she was and I wear a permanent grin,
And I only have to worry in case my girl wears pins.
Αποσυνδεδεμένος otto##

  • avatar_17542_1488136790 - Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα; in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα;
« Απάντηση #58 στις: 14:40 - 20/08/17 »
Παράθεση από: Κουφη Λεοπαρδαλη στις 14:18 - 20/08/17
Απλα θα μιλαμε απο κινητο ντε.

Αποσυνδεδεμένος fusiongtr

  • avatar_3962 - Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα; in Guitars and Amps
Απ: Τι σας κάνει εντύπωση πρώτο σε έναν καλό κιθαρίστα;
« Απάντηση #59 στις: 14:58 - 20/08/17 »
Παράθεση από: Lord_Goumis στις 05:26 - 20/08/17

  Μόνο που Jesse Greenberg είναι ΠΟΛΥ καλύτερη και πιο ταλαντούχα από τη συντριπτική πλειοψηφία ακουστικών cover-άδων που έχουν δει τα μάτια μου σε διάφορα μαγαζά και βίδεο....

Μα αυτό λέμε.
Που να δουν τα μάτια σου καλύτερη, εύκολο είναι?
Αν πάντως την έβλεπα σε μαγαζί να κάνει cover, στα π@π@ρια μου η μπάντα.
Αν βλέπεις τέτοια τελέντα, δεν μπορείς ν' ακούσεις.
Κουφαίνεσαι.
