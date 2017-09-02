Σε Ivory white χρώμα και με Roasted Flame Maple Neck. Ερωτεύτηκα
7 lbs. 11 oz.
Ivory White Finish
Ash Body
Select Roasted Flame Maple Neck with Gunstock Oil and Hand-Rubbed Special Wax Blend Finish
25.5" Scale Length
10" Fretboard Radius
22 High Profile Medium Width Stainless Steel Frets
.850” Neck Measurement at 1st Fret
.940” Neck Measurement at 12th Fret
Music Man® Custom Wound Stagged Pole Piece Single Coil and Humbucker Pickups
3-Way Toggle Switch, Master Volume (Push/Push for Gain Boost) and Tone Controls (Push/Push for Custom Split Pickup
Schaller M6-IND Locking Tuners
Music Man Modern Tremolo with Vintage Bent Steel Saddles
Chrome Hardware