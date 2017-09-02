Σελίδες: [1]   Κάτω

Ernie Ball Music Man Valentine

BlackCrow81

  • Musician
Ernie Ball Music Man Valentine
« στις: 23:06 - 31/08/17 »
Σε Ivory white χρώμα και με Roasted Flame Maple Neck. Ερωτεύτηκα  :P



7 lbs. 11 oz.
Ivory White Finish
Ash Body
Select Roasted Flame Maple Neck with Gunstock Oil and Hand-Rubbed Special Wax Blend Finish
25.5" Scale Length
10" Fretboard Radius
22 High Profile Medium Width Stainless Steel Frets
.850” Neck Measurement at 1st Fret
.940” Neck Measurement at 12th Fret
Music Man® Custom Wound Stagged Pole Piece Single Coil and Humbucker Pickups
3-Way Toggle Switch, Master Volume (Push/Push for Gain Boost) and Tone Controls (Push/Push for Custom Split Pickup
Schaller M6-IND Locking Tuners
Music Man Modern Tremolo with Vintage Bent Steel Saddles
Chrome Hardware

Ο Άνθρωπος με τη Μοναδική Κάμψη

dimsonic

  • Star
Απ: Ernie Ball Music Man Valentine
« Απάντηση #1 στις: 23:37 - 31/08/17 »
καλό εργαλείο.
μια χαρά είναι χωρίς τα εξτρά
BlackCrow81

  • Musician
Απ: Ernie Ball Music Man Valentine
« Απάντηση #2 στις: 11:20 - 01/09/17 »
Ποια εξτρά?  ::)
dimsonic

  • Star
Απ: Ernie Ball Music Man Valentine
« Απάντηση #3 στις: 11:51 - 01/09/17 »
το boost και το split
