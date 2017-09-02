0 μέλη και 3 επισκέπτες διαβάζουν αυτό το θέμα.
Μ'ένα kemper ή κανα axe fx θα γλίτωνε ΠΟΛΛΑ μεταφορικά πάντως.
Υπαρχει αραγε πιο υπερεκτιμημενο συγκροτημα απο τους Stones;
This was recorded in Prague during the 2007 Tour of Europe. I filmed it while working for the support band. What you are hearing is Pierre De Beauport playing a 1960 Les Paul Standard through Keith's main stage amps.
