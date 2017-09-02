Σελίδες: 1 [2]   Κάτω

Απ: Δωσε και μενα μπαρμπα Keef!
« Απάντηση #10 στις: 12:40 - 03/09/17 »
Παράθεση από: X-minor στις 12:23 - 03/09/17
Μ'ένα kemper ή κανα axe fx θα γλίτωνε ΠΟΛΛΑ μεταφορικά πάντως.

Ρε φίλος με Pod Xt παίζει ο Κιφ.
Αυτά είναι για φιγούρα.
Τζάμπα καίει η λάμπα...

Απ: Δωσε και μενα μπαρμπα Keef!
« Απάντηση #11 στις: 16:30 - 03/09/17 »
Δεν καταλαβα ποτε την τρελα με αυτο το συγκροτημα...50 χρονια τα ιδια...γιατι δεν πανε απλα σπιτια τους; Μαλλον θα θελουν να αφησουν κληρονομια και στα τρισεγγονα τους. Υπαρχει αραγε πιο υπερεκτιμημενο συγκροτημα απο τους Stones; Αλλα ενταξει, την αποψη μου λεω, μην το τραβηξετε το θεμα σε 9 σελιδες...

I'm not bored. I've just got an incredibly boring face.
-Charlie Watts

Απ: Δωσε και μενα μπαρμπα Keef!
« Απάντηση #12 στις: 16:50 - 03/09/17 »
Παράθεση από: jimaras97 στις 16:30 - 03/09/17
Υπαρχει αραγε πιο υπερεκτιμημενο συγκροτημα απο τους Stones;

Αμήν.
Απ: Δωσε και μενα μπαρμπα Keef!
« Απάντηση #13 στις: 16:52 - 03/09/17 »
Δεν ξέρω αν τρολάρεις ή όχι αλλά σε κάθε περίπτωση θα συμφωνήσω απόλυτα.
Ο Άνθρωπος με τη Μοναδική Κάμψη

Απ: Δωσε και μενα μπαρμπα Keef!
« Απάντηση #14 στις: 17:05 - 03/09/17 »


Παράθεση
This was recorded in Prague during the 2007 Tour of Europe. I filmed it while working for the support band. What you are hearing is Pierre De Beauport playing a 1960 Les Paul Standard through Keith's main stage amps.

ήχος βέβαια από την κάμερα...
Απ: Δωσε και μενα μπαρμπα Keef!
« Απάντηση #15 στις: 17:22 - 03/09/17 »
Παράθεση από: X-minor στις 12:23 - 03/09/17
Μ'ένα kemper ή κανα axe fx θα γλίτωνε ΠΟΛΛΑ μεταφορικά πάντως.

αυτά είναι για τους κοινούς θνητούς τύπου Accept . Όταν έχεις λύσει το μεταφορικό σου πρόβλημα , παίρνεις μαζί σου ό,τι σου κάνει κέφι

Αυτός θα τα κουβαλήσει ; ;D
"There’s no mystery in my gear. And if any, then it’s hidden between hands, heart and soul. It simply must be the way I play" ~ Criss Oliva

Απ: Δωσε και μενα μπαρμπα Keef!
« Απάντηση #16 στις: 17:36 - 03/09/17 »
15622761_616998868503035_3714266922686972097_n1 - Δωσε και μενα μπαρμπα Keef! in Guitars and Amps
