Linkback: https://www.noiz.gr/index.php?topic=212626.0

Καλησπέρα σε όλους.Πήρα πριν λίγες ημέρες ένα morning glory (v4) used και μου κάνει ένα παράξενο πράγμα..Όταν έχω το switch στο high gain με το drive τέρμα, μου βγάζει ένα παράξενο fuzzy ήχο...Φαντάζομαι δεν είναι φυσιολογικό αυτό σωστά;Στο low gain δεν έχει θέμα.στο νετ βρήκα αυτά:"it's something to do with a design flaw that burns out the op amp? It appears this sort of issue has happened before and they fixed it by swapping op amps or something of the sort."και ένα παρόμοιο (πολύ πιο έντονο) πρόβλημα σε άλλο πετάλι της ίδιας εταιρείας: