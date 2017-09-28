Σελίδες: 1 [2]   Κάτω

Η Yamaha επιβεβαίωσε το Genos
και μερικά χαρακτηριστικά πριν την επίσημη παρουσίαση του Genos

Product Name: Digital Keyboard (Yamaha Genos)
Dimensions (W x D x H): 1234 mm x 456 mm x 138 mm
Weight: 13.0 kg
Keyboard: 76 Tasten (FSX) Initial Touch/Aftertouch
Controllers: Joystick, 6 Knobs, 9 Crossfader, Art.1, Art.2, Art.3
Display: TFT Colour Wide VGA LCD (800 x 400 dots / 9 inch) Touch Screen
Sub Display: OLED (Live Control View / 589 x 48 dots)
Tone Generation: AWM Stereo Sampling, AEM Technology
Polpyhonie: 256 (max.)
Number of Voices (Presets): 1.652 Voices + 58 Drum/SFX Kits
Featured Voices: 10 Revo Drums/SFX, 76 Ensemble, 390 Super Articulation, 75 Super Articulation2, 82 MegaVoices, 40Sweet, 81 Cool, 160 Live, 24 Organ Flutes.
Number of Styles: 550 (491 Pro, 39 Session, 10 Free Play, 10 DJ)
Expansion Voice: Yes (max. 1.8 GByte Onboard)
Storage: Internal Memory (58 GByte) / External USB Flash Drive
Microphone: Yes (Combo Jack) +48 Phantom Power
Genos Yamaha New Acoustic Drums (with Wavecycling) - Rock Drums, Pop Drums, Vintage Open, Vintage Muted, Jazz Sticks, Jazz Brushes, Vocal Beatbox.
New Percussion Kits (with Wavecycling) - Pop Percussion Kit, Brazilian Kit, Afro Cuban Kit, Compatible Kit.
New Electric Drums - EDM Kit, Trap Kit, Electro Kit, Schlager Kit, 80`s Drummachines Kit`s (Pop & RnB)
New Stingray Bass - Megavoice
New Acoustic Guitars - Fingered Steel String (Gibson) Megavoice, Fingered Steel String (Gibson) Thumb Strummed Megavoice, Picked Steelstring (Martin D45) Megavoice
New Stratocaster Guitar - New Stratocaster Megavoice
New Country Guitars - Ukulele Megavoice, New Mandolin Tremolo & Megavoice; Dobro Bottleneck, New Pedal Steel.
New Pianos - CFX Concert Grand, C7 Concert Grand, CP-80, Ambient Noises (EP´s)
New Accordeons (with Bass Register) - Super Musette, Jazz Cassoto, Bajan, Scottish Accordeon, Steirische Harmonika
New Baltic Strings (with Ambience & Keyoff) - Violins, Violas, Cellos, Basses. (Mega Voe Variations) SmallSection, LargeSection, ShortSpiccato, LongSpiccato, Ambience, Extended Bassrange
New Synth Voices (Leads, Pads, Bass, 80`s) - 80`s Synths, 80`s Pads, 80?s Synth Basses
New Synth Voices (Leads, Pads, Bass, 80`s)
New DSP´s (max. 12 DSP`s) New Real Reverb, New Amp Types (Tweed Guy (Fender Bassman), Boutique DC (Custom Vox AC30 Type), Y - Amp (Yamaha V-Amp), Distomp (Yamaha Stomp Pedal FX)
- 80s Small Box (Fuzz Pedal Simulator)), New Compressor Types, New Leslie FX, Damper Resonance SFX




Η Yamaha επιβεβαίωσε το Genos
ωραίο φαίνεται για να δούμε πόσο θα πάει το μαλί :o
Η Yamaha επιβεβαίωσε το Genos
Αν κρινω απο το tyros πιστευω 4k στο νερο...
