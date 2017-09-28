Σελίδες: 1 [2]   Κάτω

και μερικά χαρακτηριστικά πριν την επίσημη παρουσίαση του Genos

Product Name: Digital Keyboard (Yamaha Genos)
Dimensions (W x D x H): 1234 mm x 456 mm x 138 mm
Weight: 13.0 kg
Keyboard: 76 Tasten (FSX) Initial Touch/Aftertouch
Controllers: Joystick, 6 Knobs, 9 Crossfader, Art.1, Art.2, Art.3
Display: TFT Colour Wide VGA LCD (800 x 400 dots / 9 inch) Touch Screen
Sub Display: OLED (Live Control View / 589 x 48 dots)
Tone Generation: AWM Stereo Sampling, AEM Technology
Polpyhonie: 256 (max.)
Number of Voices (Presets): 1.652 Voices + 58 Drum/SFX Kits
Featured Voices: 10 Revo Drums/SFX, 76 Ensemble, 390 Super Articulation, 75 Super Articulation2, 82 MegaVoices, 40Sweet, 81 Cool, 160 Live, 24 Organ Flutes.
Number of Styles: 550 (491 Pro, 39 Session, 10 Free Play, 10 DJ)
Expansion Voice: Yes (max. 1.8 GByte Onboard)
Storage: Internal Memory (58 GByte) / External USB Flash Drive
Microphone: Yes (Combo Jack) +48 Phantom Power
Genos Yamaha New Acoustic Drums (with Wavecycling) - Rock Drums, Pop Drums, Vintage Open, Vintage Muted, Jazz Sticks, Jazz Brushes, Vocal Beatbox.
New Percussion Kits (with Wavecycling) - Pop Percussion Kit, Brazilian Kit, Afro Cuban Kit, Compatible Kit.
New Electric Drums - EDM Kit, Trap Kit, Electro Kit, Schlager Kit, 80`s Drummachines Kit`s (Pop & RnB)
New Stingray Bass - Megavoice
New Acoustic Guitars - Fingered Steel String (Gibson) Megavoice, Fingered Steel String (Gibson) Thumb Strummed Megavoice, Picked Steelstring (Martin D45) Megavoice
New Stratocaster Guitar - New Stratocaster Megavoice
New Country Guitars - Ukulele Megavoice, New Mandolin Tremolo & Megavoice; Dobro Bottleneck, New Pedal Steel.
New Pianos - CFX Concert Grand, C7 Concert Grand, CP-80, Ambient Noises (EP´s)
New Accordeons (with Bass Register) - Super Musette, Jazz Cassoto, Bajan, Scottish Accordeon, Steirische Harmonika
New Baltic Strings (with Ambience & Keyoff) - Violins, Violas, Cellos, Basses. (Mega Voe Variations) SmallSection, LargeSection, ShortSpiccato, LongSpiccato, Ambience, Extended Bassrange
New Synth Voices (Leads, Pads, Bass, 80`s) - 80`s Synths, 80`s Pads, 80?s Synth Basses
New Synth Voices (Leads, Pads, Bass, 80`s)
New DSP´s (max. 12 DSP`s) New Real Reverb, New Amp Types (Tweed Guy (Fender Bassman), Boutique DC (Custom Vox AC30 Type), Y - Amp (Yamaha V-Amp), Distomp (Yamaha Stomp Pedal FX)
- 80s Small Box (Fuzz Pedal Simulator)), New Compressor Types, New Leslie FX, Damper Resonance SFX




ωραίο φαίνεται για να δούμε πόσο θα πάει το μαλί :o
Αν κρινω απο το tyros πιστευω 4k στο νερο...
Estimated price will be around the £4250 mark. This is not an official price and should only be used as a rough guide. 4.850 ευρώ δηλαδή. Χωρίς να είμαι πληκτράς, νομίζω 5 χιλιάρικα για φωτάκια που αναβοσβήνουν είναι πολλά. Μάλλον είστε τρελοί εσείς οι πληκτράδες  ;D

https://www.reidys.com/pr/digital-keyboards/yamaha-genos-76-key-with-speakers-25286/

  Ντάξει ρε παιδιά, πως κάνετε έτσι, arranger είναι, να παίζεις δηλαδή κάνα παντρεμένοι και οι δυο σε πανηγύρια στον Πύργο Ηλείας  ;D ;D . Οι σοβαροί πληκτράδες (  ;D ;D ;D ) πάντα ξηγιώντουσαν workstations, που όπως πολύ σωστά ειπώθηκε τα έχει ισοπεδώσει το software, πράγμα που αποδεικνύεται και από την ίδια τη YAMAHA που έκανε το Montage αντί για κομπλέ workstation, μια κιτς γρανιτούρα για το cubase.

 Οπότε για live με κλαρίνα και σάπιες γουρνοπούλες παίρνεις Genos, για live με ξεθυμασμένες μπύρες, καραφλοχαίτουλες και σμοκοδεγοτερ παίρνεις Montage, και για σοβαρή δουλειά στο χοστούντιο ;D , προς τέρψιν των ώτων του μπατζανάκη σου, την συννυφάδας και του κουμπάρου, παίρνεις τα βουνά και τα λαγκάδια να βρεις άκρη με τα PC.  ;D     
Όποιος δώσει πέντε χιλιάρικα γι' αυτή τη μαλακία, να μου το πει να του στείλω ένα κεφάλι κασέρι και ρέγγες.
Παράθεση από: trolley στις 18:43 - 27/09/17
Όποιος δώσει πέντε χιλιάρικα γι' αυτή τη μαλακία, να μου το πει να του στείλω ένα κεφάλι κασέρι και ρέγγες.
Τι, τσάμπα?
Δηλαδή για να φάω λίγο τυρί με ρέγγα θα σκάσω και 4800?
Όχι ρε φίλε, άμα είναι έτσι θα βολευτώ και με μύδια σαγανάκι, τάρτα με μελιτζάνα, μανιτάρια, προσούτο και κρέμα τυριών, και φιλέτο με βότκα και κρέμα γάλακτος.
Παράθεση από: fusiongtr στις 19:08 - 27/09/17
Τι, τσάμπα?
Δηλαδή για να φάω λίγο τυρί με ρέγγα θα σκάσω και 4800?
Όχι ρε φίλε, άμα είναι έτσι θα βολευτώ και με μύδια σαγανάκι, τάρτα με μελιτζάνα, μανιτάρια, προσούτο και κρέμα τυριών, και φιλέτο με βότκα και κρέμα γάλακτος.

Φίλος, μιλάς τη γλώσσα της αλήθειας.
Ε εντάξει ανάλογα είναι ο καθένας πως το χρησιμοποιεί....

το Tyros είναι κοντά στα 3,700 και το pa4x της Korg στα 3,600 δεν μου κάνει εντύπωση αν θα βγει στα 4,500 λιανική ειδικά με νέα τεχνολογία audio styles

κρίνοντας από την κατάσταση στην ελληνική αγορά αυτή τη στιγμή οι μόνοι που δουλεύουν είναι οι ντραμασινάδες 2-3 φορές τη βδομάδα που παίζουν ντεσπασίτο κλαρίνο (αλλά πληρώνονται όμως)

κάτι κιθαρίστες-μπασίστες-ντράμερ έχουν λυσάξει έχουν πάρει σβάρνα τα ωδεία (όσοι δεν δουλέυουν πάολα-καρρά) και οι υπόλοιποι κάνουν καραόκε στο u-tube ;D ;D >:D

για κάποιον επαγγελματία μουσικό που χρησιμοποιεί ήδη arranger θα γίνει απόσβεση απλώς είναι θέμα ήχου και τεχνολογίας μηχανής σε σχέση με ότι έχει χρησιμοποιήσει μέχρι τώρα,
