και μερικά χαρακτηριστικά πριν την επίσημη παρουσίαση του Genos



Product Name: Digital Keyboard (Yamaha Genos)

Dimensions (W x D x H): 1234 mm x 456 mm x 138 mm

Weight: 13.0 kg

Keyboard: 76 Tasten (FSX) Initial Touch/Aftertouch

Controllers: Joystick, 6 Knobs, 9 Crossfader, Art.1, Art.2, Art.3

Display: TFT Colour Wide VGA LCD (800 x 400 dots / 9 inch) Touch Screen

Sub Display: OLED (Live Control View / 589 x 48 dots)

Tone Generation: AWM Stereo Sampling, AEM Technology

Polpyhonie: 256 (max.)

Number of Voices (Presets): 1.652 Voices + 58 Drum/SFX Kits

Featured Voices: 10 Revo Drums/SFX, 76 Ensemble, 390 Super Articulation, 75 Super Articulation2, 82 MegaVoices, 40Sweet, 81 Cool, 160 Live, 24 Organ Flutes.

Number of Styles: 550 (491 Pro, 39 Session, 10 Free Play, 10 DJ)

Expansion Voice: Yes (max. 1.8 GByte Onboard)

Storage: Internal Memory (58 GByte) / External USB Flash Drive

Microphone: Yes (Combo Jack) +48 Phantom Power

Genos Yamaha New Acoustic Drums (with Wavecycling) - Rock Drums, Pop Drums, Vintage Open, Vintage Muted, Jazz Sticks, Jazz Brushes, Vocal Beatbox.

New Percussion Kits (with Wavecycling) - Pop Percussion Kit, Brazilian Kit, Afro Cuban Kit, Compatible Kit.

New Electric Drums - EDM Kit, Trap Kit, Electro Kit, Schlager Kit, 80`s Drummachines Kit`s (Pop & RnB)

New Stingray Bass - Megavoice

New Acoustic Guitars - Fingered Steel String (Gibson) Megavoice, Fingered Steel String (Gibson) Thumb Strummed Megavoice, Picked Steelstring (Martin D45) Megavoice

New Stratocaster Guitar - New Stratocaster Megavoice

New Country Guitars - Ukulele Megavoice, New Mandolin Tremolo & Megavoice; Dobro Bottleneck, New Pedal Steel.

New Pianos - CFX Concert Grand, C7 Concert Grand, CP-80, Ambient Noises (EP´s)

New Accordeons (with Bass Register) - Super Musette, Jazz Cassoto, Bajan, Scottish Accordeon, Steirische Harmonika

New Baltic Strings (with Ambience & Keyoff) - Violins, Violas, Cellos, Basses. (Mega Voe Variations) SmallSection, LargeSection, ShortSpiccato, LongSpiccato, Ambience, Extended Bassrange

New Synth Voices (Leads, Pads, Bass, 80`s) - 80`s Synths, 80`s Pads, 80?s Synth Basses

New Synth Voices (Leads, Pads, Bass, 80`s)

New DSP´s (max. 12 DSP`s) New Real Reverb, New Amp Types (Tweed Guy (Fender Bassman), Boutique DC (Custom Vox AC30 Type), Y - Amp (Yamaha V-Amp), Distomp (Yamaha Stomp Pedal FX)

- 80s Small Box (Fuzz Pedal Simulator)), New Compressor Types, New Leslie FX, Damper Resonance SFX









