normal_post - Xotic XJ-ProVintage Series μπάσο in Bass and amps Αποστολέας Θέμα: Xotic XJ-ProVintage Series μπάσο  (Αναγνώστηκε 215 φορές)

Xotic XJ-ProVintage Series μπάσο
« στις: 21:18 - 11/12/17 »
For the player who is seeking that perfect balance of punchy low end tone with all the attributes of a boutique setup and feel without the huge price tag - look no further than Xotic ProVintage Series Basses



http://xoticbasses.com/

pv_horizontal - Xotic XJ-ProVintage Series μπάσο in Bass and amps

Specs:
Body Wood:Ash
Color:3 Tone Burst
Neck Wood:Maple
Fingerboard Wood:Maple
Number of Fret:22 Frets
Fret:Nickel/Silver Medium Jumbo
Radius:10R
Grip Shape:D-Shape
Scale:34"
Thickness 1st - 12th:.830 - .930
Position Mark:Black
Nut:Bone
Nut Width:1.85" / 46.99mm
Neck Pickup:Raw Vintage JB-5N + Wooden Cover
Bridge Pickup:Raw Vintage JB-5B + Wooden Cover
Control:1 Volume, 1 Balancer, 1 Tone, 3 Band EQ
Preamp:Xotic Preamp
Tuner:Hipshot Lisenced Ultralite
Bridge:Hipshot B-Style
Bridge Saddle Spacing:18mm
Pickguard:Brown Tortoise
Battery Box:Gotoh 18V

Ο Άνθρωπος με τη Μοναδική Κάμψη

Απ: Xotic XJ-ProVintage Series μπάσο
« Απάντηση #1 στις: 16:07 - 12/12/17 »
Τι έγινε;
Ανέλαβες PR για εταιρείες παραγωγής μουσικών οργάνων;
"- Surely you can't be serious....
 - I am serious, and don't call me Shirley"

Απ: Xotic XJ-ProVintage Series μπάσο
« Απάντηση #2 στις: 16:08 - 12/12/17 »
Ναι  :)
Απ: Xotic XJ-ProVintage Series μπάσο
« Απάντηση #3 στις: 16:09 - 12/12/17 »
Παράθεση από: BlackCrow81 στις 16:08 - 12/12/17
Ναι  :)
Άντε, καλές δουλειές.
Απ: Xotic XJ-ProVintage Series μπάσο
« Απάντηση #4 στις: 16:21 - 12/12/17 »
Αυτο το μπάσο είναι υβρίδιο από fender και musicman η είναι ιδέα μου ;
Απ: Xotic XJ-ProVintage Series μπάσο
« Απάντηση #5 στις: 18:33 - 12/12/17 »
Παράθεση από: mikeguitar στις 16:21 - 12/12/17
Αυτο το μπάσο είναι υβρίδιο από fender και musicman η είναι ιδέα μου ;

Χονδρικά (και τραβηγμένα),  ας πούμε ναι- λόγω του 3 band eq.
Αν και για να το πούμε πιο ουσιαστικά "υβρίδιο", θα ήθελε πίσω έναν MM στιλ μαγνήτη σε συνδυασμό με τον J μπροστά.

Βέβαια στο περίπου αυτό είναι και το Marcus Miller- ash/maple/2 band eq.

Πάντως πήγα στο site να ρίξω μια ματιά, αλλά είναι... άτιμα  ;D


Απ: Xotic XJ-ProVintage Series μπάσο
« Απάντηση #6 στις: 18:45 - 12/12/17 »
Παράθεση από: Terry RoscoeBeck5 στις 18:33 - 12/12/17
Χονδρικά (και τραβηγμένα),  ας πούμε ναι- λόγω του 3 band eq.

Αν και για να το πούμε πιο ουσιαστικά "υβρίδιο", θα ήθελε πίσω έναν MM στιλ μαγνήτη σε συνδυασμό με τον J μπροστά.

Βέβαια στο περίπου αυτό είναι και το Marcus Miller- ash/maple/2 band eq.

Πάντως πήγα στο site να ρίξω μια ματιά, αλλά είναι... άτιμα  ;D
Μου φέρνει λίγο καθ στο headstock κατί.Πωπω μαναμ τι μπάσσα είναι αυτά ;
Απ: Xotic XJ-ProVintage Series μπάσο
« Απάντηση #7 στις: 09:13 - 15/12/17 »
Παράθεση από: RayDTutto στις 16:07 - 12/12/17
Τι έγινε;
Ανέλαβες PR για εταιρείες παραγωγής μουσικών οργάνων;

 Ναι, κι εγώ δεν κατάλαβα.
Θέλεις πληροφορίες;
Την άποψή μας αν μας αρέσει στη φωτό;
Επεσήμανες κάτι διαφορετικό;
Post του στυλ "Άννα να κι άλλο ένα μπάσο";

Τι;
Δεν έχουν θόρυβο οι μαγνήτες.
Απλά γκρινιάζουν όταν δεν παίζουν.
