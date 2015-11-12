For the player who is seeking that perfect balance of punchy low end tone with all the attributes of a boutique setup and feel without the huge price tag - look no further than Xotic ProVintage Series Basseshttp://xoticbasses.com/Specs:
Body Wood:Ash
Color:3 Tone Burst
Neck Wood:Maple
Fingerboard Wood:Maple
Number of Fret:22 Frets
Fret:Nickel/Silver Medium Jumbo
Radius:10R
Grip Shape:D-Shape
Scale:34"
Thickness 1st - 12th:.830 - .930
Position Mark:Black
Nut:Bone
Nut Width:1.85" / 46.99mm
Neck Pickup:Raw Vintage JB-5N + Wooden Cover
Bridge Pickup:Raw Vintage JB-5B + Wooden Cover
Control:1 Volume, 1 Balancer, 1 Tone, 3 Band EQ
Preamp:Xotic Preamp
Tuner:Hipshot Lisenced Ultralite
Bridge:Hipshot B-Style
Bridge Saddle Spacing:18mm
Pickguard:Brown Tortoise
Battery Box:Gotoh 18VLinkback: https://www.noiz.gr/index.php?topic=213070.0