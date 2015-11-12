Σελίδες: [1]   Κάτω

SOLAR Guitars
Ο γνωστός κιθαρίστας και youtuber Ola Englund παρουσίασε τις νέες κιθάρες της δικιάς του εταιρίας

The Solar Guitars line consists of four different Types currently totaling 15 different models. Type A and S are both double cutaway guitars, Type V and E are aggressive shaped metal guitars.

Every Solar guitar is loaded with an arsenal of unique features depending on type and model. Features include full access set neck joint, Evertune bridge, Floyd Rose bridge, tremolo spring silencers, 34 mm brass block tremolo, Grover 18:1 tuners, Duncan Solar pickups, super jumbo frets, D'Addario NYXL strings etc.



https://www.solar-guitars.com/shop/

Type A
Solar-A2 - SOLAR Guitars in Guitars and Amps

Type E
Solar-E1 - SOLAR Guitars in Guitars and Amps

Type S
Solar-S1 - SOLAR Guitars in Guitars and Amps

Type V
Solar-V2 - SOLAR Guitars in Guitars and Amps


Ο Άνθρωπος με τη Μοναδική Κάμψη

Αν μη τι άλλο πρωτότυπες, δε μπορώ να πω.   ;D ;D ;D
