Παράθεση

The new guitars are successors to the top-selling APX500III and its companion CPX500III; the APX600 continues the company’s thin-body line of guitars, while the CPX600 offers a medium-jumbo profile. While the new models maintain the scalloped bracing and premium electronics of the 500III generation, key new features include fresh finishes for both models, and an upgrade to a genuine abalone rosette in the APX600 for a superior acoustic tone. In addition, the scale length of the APX model has been shortened from 25 9/16" to 25” for greater playability.



The thin-body APX600 features a spruce top, eastern mahogany back and sides, die-cast tuners and the Yamaha exclusive System55T preamp, a 1-way piezo pickup with 3-band EQ with an adjustable midrange, and an onboard tuner. The medium-jumbo (Compass) profile CPX600 is the full-bodied sibling of the APX600, and also offers a spruce top; eastern mahogany back and sides; die-cast tuners, and System55T preamp.

Η Υamaha παρουσίασε τις διαδόχους των APX500III και CPX500III οι οποίες θα είναι διαθέσιμες πιθανότατα από τον Ιανουάριο του 2018Both models are available in Old Violin Sunburst and Black; the APX600 is also available in Vintage White and Oriental Blue Burst, and the CPX600 in Root Beer and Vintage Tint.