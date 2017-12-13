Επειδή απο την στιγμή που έβαλα δίπλα μου σε κάποιο παλαιότερο live έναν Roland Jazz Chorus 77 με 2 δεκάιντσα μεγάφωνα, δεν θυμάμαι να είχα πιο γεμάτο και ισορροπημένο ήχο, αποφάσισα να κατασκευάσω μια καμπίνα για τον Mesa Lonestar Special.
Σκέφτομαι να βάλω μεγάφωνα Jensen και απευθύνθηκα κατευθείαν σε αυτούς, με το μοντέλο του ενισχυτή μου. Μου πρότειναν κάποιο απο τα 3 παρακάτω.
10" Falcon (JC10-40FA)
The Falcon’s tone is warm and full bodied with lows that are rich and fat. It responds to overdrive distortion with a colorful crunch. The secret magical green cone is specially designed to ensure optimum tone, no matter what style of music. This one has a very warm sound and is excellent for a classic rock and electric blues tone and yes country too. It emphasizes the lows more than the Electric Lightning and Blackbird speakers.
10" Electric Lightning (JC10-50EL)
The Electric Lightning is a true “in your face” Rock n’ Roll speaker that can handle the heaviest of playing styles and is designed for loud applications.
This one is bright and crisp. It is excellent for classic rock to metal.
10" Tornado (JN10-100TR)
The Tornado is a 100 watt neodymium speaker that pushes 100 watts of pure power at a fraction of the weight of traditional speakers. This one is extremely versatile, smooth and fat on the low-end. It's neo magnet makes it lightweight and the SPL of 97.8 dB is way up there.The 10" Tornado has tight, warm low end response topped with sparkling highs. It exhibits a bright and well-defined bite when presented with overdrive distortion
Δεν κατέληξα ακόμα αλλά σχεδίασα την καμπίνα ακολουθόντας τις προδιαγραφές που προτείνει στο site της η Celestion για καμπίνες κιθάρας και την παραθέτω για όποιον ενδιαφέρεται να φτιάξει δική του.
Να σημειώσω πως η διάμετρος των μεγαφώνων που έβαλα, είναι για Jensen, όμως αν θέλετε Celestion ή άλλου κατασκευαστή, είναι απλό να αλλάξετε για 1 ή 2 χιλιοστά τις διαστάσεις.
Εγω δεν θα την επενδύσω με Tolex και προτιμώ να περάσω το ξύλο ένα ματ βερνίκι.
Δεν έβαλα επίσης την μπροστινή γρίλια αλλά πρόκειται για ένα απλό τελάρο με ξύλο max. 2Χ2 εκ. πάνω στο οποίο θα καρφωθεί το ύφασμα της επιλογής σας και θα βιδωθεί ή κολληθεί με velcro πάνω στην μπάφλα.