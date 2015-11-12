Σελίδες: [1]   Κάτω

Κατά λάθος διαρροή για νέα synth από την Behringer
« στις: 14:24 - 14/12/17 »
Φαίνεται ότι η Behringer δημοσίευσε κατά λάθος(?) πληροφορίες για 6 καινούρια synth clones και 5 drum machines.Βέβαια τώρα τα έχει αφαιρέσει από το site της

behringer-synth-leak - Κατά λάθος διαρροή για νέα synth από την Behringer in Keyboards

Αντιγράφω (στα αγγλικά)
Synthesizers

WASP DELUXE – Based on the EDP WASP synthesizer. Apparently, the Behringer version (as with all these clones) will match the circuitry, has a purely analog signal path. Dual oscillators with 3 variable shapes, multi-mode VCF, flexible LFO, 2 envelope generators and noise. It has 16-voice Poly Chain, so that’s not polyphony that’s the ability to chain 16 units together to create a polyphonic mega-machine. 29 real-time front panel controls, and USB/MIDI. But most interesting perhaps is that it’s going to be Eurorack compatible in size and shape, like the Behringer Model D.

2600 – This is obviously the ARP 2600, hotly tipped to be Korgs next synthesizer reveal at NAMM 2018. Semi-modular architecture, although no mention of Eurorack sizing. 3 VCO’s multi-mode VCF, a range of modulators, 2 LFOs, noise and a “realistic digital spring reverb” amongst the expected features. 2600 will have 58 front panel controls and 83 patch points.

CAT – inspired by Octave’s The CAT. It’s a dual VCO with 4 variable shapes and a paraphonic mode. Classic filter design, envelopes, noise and LFO. 16-voice Poly Chain like the WASP DELUXE and it can also be dropped into Eurorack. Only 7 front panel controls this time, so this is going to be a smaller and simpler affair.

SYNTHI VCX3 – This is The Putney, the Synthi VCS3. A triple VCO design and everything you’d expect to find including a 16 x 16 pin patch bay, ring modulator and two-axis joystick. 42 front panel controls but I wonder how good it will look. The VCS3 is a distinctly classic design.

MS-101 – in black, grey or blue this has got to be the SH-101. Could it be that the mysterious image we saw back in August is actually genuine? The specs say it has 32 semi-weighted keys and an attachable hand-grip with “guitar strap included”. So that must be it.

K-20 – They say this is a Eurorack version of the Korg MS-20. It’s semi-modular, with all the usual and expected parts along with the 16-voice Poly Chain feature and 36 front panel controls.

Drum Machines
Almost all trace of these had vanished before I could get any screen grabs or details, but there’s still a “Drum Machine” entry in the menu tree on the website – it’s just now empty. But according to Synthtopia Behringer are bringing out the following:

RHYTHM DESIGNER RD-808 – anyone would think Behringer were worried about copyright with such a heavily disguised name. This is, of course, the TR-808 clone we’ve been waiting for. You’ve got your 16 sounds, 11 outputs, 64-step sequencer and integrated filter (like the Arturia DrumBrute).

RHYTHM DESIGNER RD-909 – And of course you can’t have an 808 without a 909 to follow it up. 10 sounds, 10 outputs, 64-steps and a dual mode filter.

RHYTHM DESIGNER RD-999 – this one is a bit more of a mystery. Maybe Behringer decided to innovate something themselves or push further towards the DrumBrute. Jomox had an XBASE 999 drum machine which was a mixture of synth and sampled drums. Same sort of specs as the other two but with 17 sounds and 11 outputs.

LMX – a sample based drum machine based on the LinnDrum with 24 sounds and 16 outputs.

OMX – same again but this time based on the Oberheim DMX

Πηγή: https://www.gearnews.com/behringer-accidentally-leaks-whole-world-forthcoming-vintage-clones/

Linkback: https://www.noiz.gr/index.php?topic=213091.0
Αποσυνδεδεμένος Holystone

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Idol
  • ***
  • avatar_5031 - Κατά λάθος διαρροή για νέα synth από την Behringer in Keyboards
  • Μηνύματα: 1736
  • Karma: 2
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
Απ: Κατά λάθος διαρροή για νέα synth από την Behringer
« Απάντηση #1 στις: 15:41 - 14/12/17 »
Δεν ειναι κατα λαθος μαλλον αγαπητε  ;D

Ειναι τακτικες σαν της Apple, που θυμαμαι τυχαια ειχε ξεχασει ενας το κινητο πριν δημοσιευτει, σε ενα μπαρ και ετσι εγινε η πιο γρηγορη και viral διαφημιση χωρις φραγκο!!

Και τωρα εμεις αυτο δεν κανουμε;;;;

Να ειναι καλα ο Καποδιστριας με τις πατατες του (πολυ μπροστα για την εποχη του  ;D )
Συνδεδεμένος mikeguitar

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Musician
  • *
  • avatar_21261_1512736641 - Κατά λάθος διαρροή για νέα synth από την Behringer in Keyboards
  • Μηνύματα: 280
  • Karma: 0
    • Share Post
Απ: Κατά λάθος διαρροή για νέα synth από την Behringer
« Απάντηση #2 στις: 15:45 - 14/12/17 »
Παράθεση από: Holystone στις 15:41 - 14/12/17
Δεν ειναι κατα λαθος μαλλον αγαπητε  ;D

Ειναι τακτικες σαν της Apple, που θυμαμαι τυχαια ειχε ξεχασει ενας το κινητο πριν δημοσιευτει, σε ενα μπαρ και ετσι εγινε η πιο γρηγορη και viral διαφημιση χωρις φραγκο!!

Και τωρα εμεις αυτο δεν κανουμε;;;;

Να ειναι καλα ο Καποδιστριας με τις πατατες του (πολυ μπροστα για την εποχη του  ;D )
Έτσι ακριβως Holystone.Είναι τακτική αυτή standard λόγω marketing.Ευχαριστούμε όμως και τον black crow που μας λεει για νε προιόντα αυτό τον καιρό.
