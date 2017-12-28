Σελίδες: [1]   Κάτω

Schuyler Dean Guitars
« στις: 02:29 - 28/12/17 »
Η Schuyler Dean Guitars παρουσίασε στη σειρα Skyliner και ένα τρίτο μοντέλο την L Stereo η οποία:

the L Stereo combines vintage tone with premium modern hardware. The 24.75” scale mahogany neck is equipped with locking Sperzel tuners, glued into a semi-hollow mahogany body with a maple top. The Schroeder stoptail bridge perfectly offsets the gold top and cream binding. The handwound P-90 pickups offer vintage crunch and warmth.

The stereo controls are accessed by operating an A/B footswitch, sending bridge and neck pickups to two different amps or signal chains. This allows for a wide range of sonic possibilities. Or just plug in a standard mono cable for normal operation.

Dec17_LNU_Schuyler_SkylinerL_WEB - Schuyler Dean Guitars in Κιθάρες και Ενισχυτές

Skyliner-L_square - Schuyler Dean Guitars in Κιθάρες και Ενισχυτές

SkylinerL_2 - Schuyler Dean Guitars in Κιθάρες και Ενισχυτές





Features:
semi-hollow, bound mahogany body
maple top
set mahogany neck with ebony fretboard
24.75″ scale length
Sperzel tuners and Schroder bridge
handwound P-90 pickups
stereo output with A/B footswitch
Gold nitro-cellulose lacquer
hardshell case, footswitch, and 15’ stereo cable included
Premium CTS and Switchcraft electronics
100% handmade construction

Τιμή από 4500$

Το site όπου μπορείτε να δείτε και τα άλλα κιθαρόνια της εταιρίας και τους μαγνήτες της
Schuyler Dean Pickups



"Ισότης στάσιν ου ποιεί."
