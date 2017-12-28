Παράθεση

the L Stereo combines vintage tone with premium modern hardware. The 24.75” scale mahogany neck is equipped with locking Sperzel tuners, glued into a semi-hollow mahogany body with a maple top. The Schroeder stoptail bridge perfectly offsets the gold top and cream binding. The handwound P-90 pickups offer vintage crunch and warmth.



The stereo controls are accessed by operating an A/B footswitch, sending bridge and neck pickups to two different amps or signal chains. This allows for a wide range of sonic possibilities. Or just plug in a standard mono cable for normal operation.

Η Schuyler Dean Guitars παρουσίασε στη σειρα Skyliner και ένα τρίτο μοντέλο την L Stereo η οποία:semi-hollow, bound mahogany bodymaple topset mahogany neck with ebony fretboard24.75″ scale lengthSperzel tuners and Schroder bridgehandwound P-90 pickupsstereo output with A/B footswitchGold nitro-cellulose lacquerhardshell case, footswitch, and 15’ stereo cable includedPremium CTS and Switchcraft electronics100% handmade constructionΤιμή από 4500$Το site όπου μπορείτε να δείτε και τα άλλα κιθαρόνια της εταιρίας και τους μαγνήτες της