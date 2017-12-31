Σελίδες: [1]   Κάτω

normal_post - who the f...is ...Mili? in Video Αποστολέας Θέμα: who the f...is ...Mili?  (Αναγνώστηκε 44 φορές)

who the f...is ...Mili?
« στις: 18:19 - 31/12/17 »
Eρωτησεις.
1. Ποια ειναι αυτη η Μili.???
2.  5 και 6/8 ποπ?....
3.Πως διαολο τους μαζεψε ολους αυτους ?


Καλη χρονια σε ολους με καλες μουσικες και υγεια



Απ: who the f...is ...Mily?
« Απάντηση #1 στις: 18:31 - 31/12/17 »
kαλα ελεγα κατι μου θυμιζε..
Ειναι αυτη η Mily...
Απ: who the f...is ...Mily?
« Απάντηση #2 στις: 18:42 - 31/12/17 »
Είναι σκέτο MILI (χωρίς "y")
Είναι μια Ινδή με καλή φωνή, συνθέτει κιόλας. Ίσως είναι πλούσια για να έχει κάνει booking ή να "επεισε" αυτούς τους μουσικούς να ηχογραφήσουν μαζί της.
Οι περγαμηνές της είναι μάλλον πολυ΄λίγες για να τους έπεισε αλλιως να συμετάσχουν σε ένα πρότζεκτ.
H Apostrophe Music δε, το label της είναι απλά ανύπαρκτο εμπορικά:
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/09711642





Απ: who the f...is ...Mili?
« Απάντηση #3 στις: 18:43 - 31/12/17 »
Διαβάζω στο facebook της ότι ήθελε να ηχογραφήσουν ζωντανά στο στούντιο!

Sharing her experience of working with these stellar musicians, she says, “I have been following their work for so long. And when you have a very clear understanding of what you want and for the kind of music that you have written as well, it just seemed right to have all these musicians that I have adored come together.

The plan was to record the album live. It’s not like how music is made these days, everything you would hear in the album was recorded live and it is magical when such brilliant musicians came together to create music and record it live. And that is the connect and the energy that I would like to give the listener. That magical vibe is what the listeners will get.”

Να πω την αμαρτία μου, το κομμάτι δεν μου άρεσε... Σα να έβαλε πέντε πολύ καλούς μουσικούς και να τους είπε "παίξτε ότι θέλετε" ακούγεται.

Κάτι μου λέει ότι δύσκολα θα ξανακούσουμε γι' αυτήν


Απ: who the f...is ...Mili?
« Απάντηση #4 στις: 18:52 - 31/12/17 »
Πολυ ενδιαφερον σαν ακουσμα και ευχαριστο κομματι. Στην αρχη νομιζα ο ντραμερ βαραει στο γαμο του καραγκιοζη, μα που τον βρηκε αυτον τον ασχετο  ;D
