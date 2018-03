....Well take an eye for an eye

A tooth for a tooth

Just like they say in the Bible

Well never leave a trace

Or forget a face

Of any man at the table

Any man at the table

When the moon is a cold chisel dagger

And it's sharp enough to draw blood from a stone

He rides through your dreams on a coach and horses

And the fence posts in the moonlight

Look like bones



Well they stopped trying to hold him

With mortar, stone and chain

He broke out of every prison

Well the boots mount the staircase

The door is flung back open

He's not there for he has risen

He's not there for he has risen



Some say he once killed a man with a guitar string

He's been seen at the table with kings

Well he once saved a baby from drowndin'

There are those that say beneath his coat there are wings

Well some say they fear him



Well some say they fear him

Others admire him

Because his steel's his promise

But one look in his eye

And everyone denies

Ever having met him

Ever having met him



He can turn himself into a stranger

Well they broke a lot of canes on his hide

He was born away in a cornfield

A fever beats in his head just like a drum inside

Some say they fear him

Others admire him

Because he steals his promise

One look in his eye

Everyone denies

Ever having met him....



....Καλό ταξίδι αδερφέ