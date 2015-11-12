Blues is my Business

Κωστάκη,

Επειδή, σου άρεσε να το τραγουδάς στη σκηνή και μερικές φορές μου το είχες αφιερώσει, λέω και εγώ τώρα που χαιρετηθήκαμε, να κάνω το ίδιο.

Ξεκουράσου λιγάκι τώρα και όπως σήμερα που μαζευτήκαμε όλοι, πάλι όλοι μαζί θα τα ξαναπούμε με το μπάσο να σε περιμένει στη σκηνή. Αλλά κοίτα, θέλω το κομμάτι σε διασκευή Larry McCray.

(Ξέρω πως θα είσαι εκεί.............)



I got a heart full of trouble, a house full of sin

And things are bad as they ever been

If trouble were money

I'd have more money than any man should



I'm open for business in your neighborhood

The blues is my business, and business is good



If I had a dollar for every broken heart

I'd be drinkin' fine wine and eatin' caviar

If trouble were money

I'd have more money than any man should



I'm open for business in your neighborhood

The blues is my business, and business is good



Well business, the business is good

The blues is my business, and business is good

The blues is my business, the blues is my business

I'm open for business in your neighborhood

The blues is my business, and business is good



It's a world full of trouble and a world full of pain

I'll take the problem, but I won't take no blame

If trouble were money

I'd have more money than any man should





