Απ: Rip Audiokostas
« Απάντηση #80 στις: 17:36 - 07/03/18 »
Blues is my Business
Κωστάκη,
Επειδή, σου άρεσε να το τραγουδάς στη σκηνή και μερικές φορές μου το είχες αφιερώσει, λέω και εγώ τώρα που χαιρετηθήκαμε, να κάνω το ίδιο.
Ξεκουράσου λιγάκι τώρα και όπως σήμερα που μαζευτήκαμε όλοι, πάλι όλοι  μαζί θα τα ξαναπούμε με το μπάσο να σε περιμένει στη σκηνή. Αλλά κοίτα, θέλω το κομμάτι σε διασκευή Larry McCray.
(Ξέρω πως θα είσαι εκεί.............)
 
I got a heart full of trouble, a house full of sin
And things are bad as they ever been
If trouble were money
I'd have more money than any man should

I'm open for business in your neighborhood
The blues is my business, and business is good

If I had a dollar for every broken heart
I'd be drinkin' fine wine and eatin' caviar
If trouble were money
I'd have more money than any man should

I'm open for business in your neighborhood
The blues is my business, and business is good

Well business, the business is good
The blues is my business, and business is good
The blues is my business, the blues is my business
I'm open for business in your neighborhood
The blues is my business, and business is good

It's a world full of trouble and a world full of pain
I'll take the problem, but I won't take no blame
If trouble were money
I'd have more money than any man should


I was baptized in Muddy Waters

Απ: Rip Audiokostas
« Απάντηση #81 στις: 21:28 - 07/03/18 »
Δεν ήθελα να γράψω... Φοβόμουν ότι οι λέξεις δεν αρκούν...
Μετά ένιωσα ότι οφείλω ένα "αντίο".

Γεια σου, Κώστα... Θα σε θυμόμαστε!
Απ: Rip Audiokostas
« Απάντηση #82 στις: 22:30 - 07/03/18 »
Λυπάμαι ειναι κριμα κι αδικο.....
RIP bassman  :'(
