Θέμα: Τι σας λέει ο νέος Δάντης σύντεκνοι;

Tamtam

Απ: Τι σας λέει ο νέος Δάντης σύντεκνοι;
« Απάντηση #60 στις: 07:56 - 16/05/18 »
Παράθεση από: LK στις 07:50 - 16/05/18
Αυτό θα κανει πάταγο και γενικά και σε σχέση με του Δαντη, δεδομένου ότι το 90% των γυναικών θεωρεί τους άνδρες "μαλάκες" σε αντίθεση με  το 50% των ανδρων που  θεωρεί τις γυναίκες "καργίολες¨.  ;D ;D ;D ;D

χα χα χα Θα μπορούσε να είναι η bitch απάντηση σε κάθε male καψουροτράγουδο, μόνο που εδώ η χλεύη τερματίζεται με το γιούχα να αγγίζει επίπεδα στρατοπέδου... Άθλιο!
papaki72

Απ: Τι σας λέει ο νέος Δάντης σύντεκνοι;
« Απάντηση #61 στις: 09:23 - 16/05/18 »
Δείχνει σα να ξέμεινε ο κόσμος από έμπνευση και το έρειξε στις χαζομάρες για να τραβήξει κανένα αυτί. Ο.κ. Μπορεί να είναι εμπορικό, αλλά πολύ βραχυπρόθεσμα. Αν συνεχίσει με αυτό το στυλ, θα κρατήσει μέχρι να βρεθεί κάτι νέο και περισσότερο κουλ γι' αυτή τη κατηγορία (μανιτάρια).
mustafank

Απ: Τι σας λέει ο νέος Δάντης σύντεκνοι;
« Απάντηση #62 στις: 10:10 - 16/05/18 »
Παράθεση από: Tamtam στις 07:30 - 15/05/18
Το «Καριόλα σε μισώ» είναι η παραδοχή της ήττας του Υπάρχου, καθώς ο άντρας της εποχής Καζαντζίδη μετατρέπεται στον άντρα της εποχής Δάντη, που αντιλαμβάνεται με χρονοκαθυστέρηση δεκαετιών ότι ποτέ δεν ήταν της ζωής της ο ένας.

Oldboy, εσύ; :D

Κατά τα άλλα, στα του "τραγουδιού", μάλλον, θέλανε να πάνε την πρόκληση ένα βήμα παραπάνω από το "Πουτ*ν* στην ψυχή" του Οικονομόπουλου, που είχε κάνει έναν ψιλοχαμό στα μπουζούκια/ελληνάδικα.
alpatman

Απ: Τι σας λέει ο νέος Δάντης σύντεκνοι;
« Απάντηση #63 στις: 10:56 - 16/05/18 »
Παράθεση από: Tamtam στις 23:36 - 15/05/18
Ιδού η πρώτη και η μόνη original "Καριολα"
Anorimoi, κυρίες και κύριοι. Μπαντάρα. Τους θυμάται κανείς;



υμνος -καλοφτιαγμενο hard rock , πολλοι καλοι και το ερωτημα που ειχα παντα γιαυτους ηταν αν θα εκαναν τα ιδια κομματια με ξενο συμβατικο στιχο θα ειχαν αλλη πορεια .

δηλαδη μηπως ενω εκαναν εντυπωσιακη μουσικη πορεια για Ελληνικη μπαντα ( καποια στιγμη υπεγραψαν και σε μεγαλη εταιρεια )  μηπως ο πολυς χαβαλες στο στιχο κουρασε , ενω η μουσικη ηταν πολυ καλη απο ολες τις αποψεις .

 

Holystone

Απ: Τι σας λέει ο νέος Δάντης σύντεκνοι;
« Απάντηση #64 στις: 11:44 - 16/05/18 »
Φανταζεστε το τραγουδι του Πανταζη να ηταν σε ξενο στιχο;

Με λιγη μουσικουλα Death Metal, θα γινοταν φοβερο σουξε και στο εξωτερικο!  ;D ;D





"Let the women die, die
to drop capsons to make us.
To die women, to die,
but if they are really missing, what will we do?

The one destroyed me, the other burned me
and a third made my mother cry.
And a Kiki and a Kiki threw me prison years.

Let the women die, die ...

I was married and separated in my best years
and a poker player made me a Sonia in Piraeus.
And a Smyrna and a Smyrna were in Kokkinia.

Let the women die, die ..."


(Πετυχημενη μεταφραση του google translate παρεπιμπτωντως  ;D )
Alter

Απ: Τι σας λέει ο νέος Δάντης σύντεκνοι;
« Απάντηση #65 στις: 13:13 - 16/05/18 »
Tamtam

Απ: Τι σας λέει ο νέος Δάντης σύντεκνοι;
« Απάντηση #66 στις: 13:44 - 16/05/18 »
Παράθεση από: alpatman στις 10:56 - 16/05/18
υμνος -καλοφτιαγμενο hard rock , πολλοι καλοι και το ερωτημα που ειχα παντα γιαυτους ηταν αν θα εκαναν τα ιδια κομματια με ξενο συμβατικο στιχο θα ειχαν αλλη πορεια .

δηλαδη μηπως ενω εκαναν εντυπωσιακη μουσικη πορεια για Ελληνικη μπαντα ( καποια στιγμη υπεγραψαν και σε μεγαλη εταιρεια )  μηπως ο πολυς χαβαλες στο στιχο κουρασε , ενω η μουσικη ηταν πολυ καλη απο ολες τις αποψεις .

Στο ερώτημά σου δεν έχω απάντηση... δεδομένου ότι ο στίχος του είναι συνυφασμένος με το όλο χαβαλεδιάρικο στυλ του γκρουπ.
Αυτό που αναρωτήθηκες όμως, ακριβώς αυτό, το είχα αναρωτηθεί όταν άκουσα αυτό το παρακάτω κομμάτι τους. Και κατέληξα πως θα ήταν πολύ καλύτερα να μην καταλάβαινα τι έλεγαν (δοκίμασε να το ακούσεις σα να μην ξέρεις τη γλώσσα - αν είναι δυνατόν)

bouzoukleri

Απ: Τι σας λέει ο νέος Δάντης σύντεκνοι;
« Απάντηση #67 στις: 15:15 - 16/05/18 »


Το κατατάσω μέσα στα δέκα καλύτερα Metal ελληνικά κομμάτια.

Ον τόπικ. Και είναι κρίμα που ο Δάντης δεν κάθισε κάποια στιγμή να φτιάξει ένα δίσκο hard rock. Η Βρετανίλα του πάει.
Rebel_Of_South

Απ: Τι σας λέει ο νέος Δάντης σύντεκνοι;
« Απάντηση #68 στις: 15:34 - 16/05/18 »
και οι Sonata Antartika είναι ίδιου ύφους ενώ επίσης παίζουν πολύ καλά

τρολλάρουν ασύστολα και αυτοί. Λατρεύω τις διασκευές τους σε γνωστά ελληνικά κομμάτια



εδώ παίζουν καλύτερα κι από Iced Earth μη πω  ;D



