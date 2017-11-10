Φανταζεστε το τραγουδι του Πανταζη να ηταν σε ξενο στιχο;
Με λιγη μουσικουλα Death Metal, θα γινοταν φοβερο σουξε και στο εξωτερικο!
"Let the women die, die
to drop capsons to make us.
To die women, to die,
but if they are really missing, what will we do?
The one destroyed me, the other burned me
and a third made my mother cry.
And a Kiki and a Kiki threw me prison years.Let the women die, die ...
I was married and separated in my best years
and a poker player made me a Sonia in Piraeus.
And a Smyrna and a Smyrna were in Kokkinia.Let the women die, die ...
"
(Πετυχημενη μεταφραση του google translate παρεπιμπτωντως
)