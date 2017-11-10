ACID FURY - STUDIO DIARIES| PART 1: RECORDINGS

This is a video from the recording sessions of our forthcoming album.
♦ Recording members:
Aggelos Karatzas - Drums
Stamatis Zografos - Rhythm and Classical Guitars
Petros Peridis - Lead Guitars
Vasilis Christodoulou - Bass/Lead and Back Vocals
► Drums recorded between 1st and 8th of April 2017 at Devasoundz Studios, Athens, Greece.
► Guitars (Rhythms, Leads) and Bass recorded between 4th of July and 29th of August 2017 at Acid Fury's Home Studio, Athens, Greece.
► Vocals recorded between 26th of December 2017 and 15th of January 2018 at Fragile Studio, Athens, Greece.
♦ Follow Acid Fury:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Acid.FuryGr/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/acid_fury/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/acid_fury?lang=el
♦ Contact the band: fury.acid@gmail.com