The Wakizashi

This weapon is considered the Samurai's "honorable weapon." The Samurai always has this weapon with them. They would always take them into their homes and leave their other ones outside. The Wakizashi was also used for ritualized suicide, along with the Tanto.

............................. ................Information is taken from the internet..................... ................



Linkback: https://www.noiz.gr/index.php?topic=214023.0