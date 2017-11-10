Σελίδες: 1 [2]   Κάτω

Αποστολέας Θέμα: Τροφοδοτικό και μπαταρία.  (Αναγνώστηκε 500 φορές)

0 μέλη και 1 επισκέπτης διαβάζουν αυτό το θέμα.

Αποσυνδεδεμένος fusiongtr

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Star
  • ****
  • Μηνύματα: 7488
    • Share Post
  • Μ. Όργανο: Χορδόφωνο
Απ: Τροφοδοτικό και μπαταρία.
« Απάντηση #10 στις: 17:05 - 02/07/18 »
Παράθεση από: Nestoras στις 16:13 - 02/07/18

Οι Duracell procell, Panasonic, Energizer <8.7V, GP, Aerocell, μ' άρεσαν περισσότερο από Duracell, Fujitsu, Fender, κλπ
Κάποια στιγμή θα αλλάξω μπαταρία στο fishman της ηλεκτρακουστικής.
Έχεις καμιά πρόταση για λιγότερο quack? :laugh:
« Τελευταία τροποποίηση: 17:16 - 02/07/18 από fusiongtr »
Καταγράφηκε
Freud-Σαντές
Ποιητής-Ερωαναλυτής PhD-SG

Αποσυνδεδεμένος yameth

  • Administrator
  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • *****
  • Μηνύματα: 8041
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
    • Noiz.gr
  • Μ. Όργανο: Κιθάρα, Τραγούδι, Sound guy
Απ: Τροφοδοτικό και μπαταρία.
« Απάντηση #11 στις: 21:42 - 02/07/18 »
Παράθεση από: Nestoras στις 16:13 - 02/07/18
Υ.Γ. Και θα προχωρήσω έτι περισότερον λέγοντας ότι:
Οι Duracell procell, Panasonic, Energizer <8.7V, GP, Aerocell, μ' άρεσαν περισσότερο από Duracell, Fujitsu, Fender, κλπ
Πως φαίνεται ο άνθρωπος που δεν αφήνει τίποτα στην τύχη... :) Για τις κίτρινες ΙΚΕΑ έχεις άποψη;
Καταγράφηκε
Είσαι ελεύθερος. Το μόνο που εμποδίζει την πραγματοποίησή αυτής της ελευθερίας, είναι η δική σου προσκόλληση στο ποιος είσαι.

Αποσυνδεδεμένος Nestoras

  • Φίρμα
  • Συναλλαγές: (15)
  • Star
  • ****
  • Μηνύματα: 5039
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
  • Μ. Όργανο: Ηλεκτρική κιθάρα
Απ: Τροφοδοτικό και μπαταρία.
« Απάντηση #12 στις: 22:15 - 02/07/18 »
Παράθεση από: fusiongtr στις 17:05 - 02/07/18
Κάποια στιγμή θα αλλάξω μπαταρία στο fishman της ηλεκτρακουστικής.
Έχεις καμιά πρόταση για λιγότερο quack? :laugh:
:P
Καταγράφηκε
Sir!

Αποσυνδεδεμένος Nestoras

  • Φίρμα
  • Συναλλαγές: (15)
  • Star
  • ****
  • Μηνύματα: 5039
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
  • Μ. Όργανο: Ηλεκτρική κιθάρα
Απ: Τροφοδοτικό και μπαταρία.
« Απάντηση #13 στις: 22:17 - 02/07/18 »
Παράθεση από: yameth στις 21:42 - 02/07/18
Πως φαίνεται ο άνθρωπος που δεν αφήνει τίποτα στην τύχη... :) Για τις κίτρινες ΙΚΕΑ έχεις άποψη;
Όχι, ξέρω ότι είναι κινέζικες αλλά δεν δοκίμασα.
Δοκίμασα όμως του ΑΒ Βασ.
Χάθηκαν τα μεσαία. Τοποθετήθηκαν άρτι στα fire alarm.  :o
Καταγράφηκε
Χα χα! Χα χα! x 1 Μέλη

Αποσυνδεδεμένος Lord_Goumis

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Idol
  • ***
  • Μηνύματα: 1299
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
Απ: Τροφοδοτικό και μπαταρία.
« Απάντηση #14 στις: 15:57 - 03/07/18 »


 Δεν ξέρω αν είναι σχετικό με το θέμα αλλά υπάρχουν τροφοδοτικά που μπορείς να ρυθμίσεις το πόσο mA θα έχει παροχή το πετάλι για καλύτερη απόδοση, ειδικά στα boost-overdrive και λοιπά πετάλια.
Καταγράφηκε

Αποσυνδεδεμένος Nestoras

  • Φίρμα
  • Συναλλαγές: (15)
  • Star
  • ****
  • Μηνύματα: 5039
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
  • Μ. Όργανο: Ηλεκτρική κιθάρα
Απ: Τροφοδοτικό και μπαταρία.
« Απάντηση #15 στις: 21:23 - 03/07/18 »
Παράθεση από: Lord_Goumis στις 15:57 - 03/07/18

 Δεν ξέρω αν είναι σχετικό με το θέμα αλλά υπάρχουν τροφοδοτικά που μπορείς να ρυθμίσεις το πόσο mA θα έχει παροχή το πετάλι για καλύτερη απόδοση, ειδικά στα boost-overdrive και λοιπά πετάλια.
Τα mA ή τα Volt?
Καταγράφηκε

Αποσυνδεδεμένος dimsonic

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Star
  • ****
  • Μηνύματα: 4306
    • Share Post
  • Μ. Όργανο: ΚΙΘΑΡΑ ΜΠΑΣΟ. ΚΑΠΟΤΕ (ΚΑΙ ....ΙΣΩΣ ΞΑΝΑ ΚΑΠΟΤΕ) ΠΛΗΚΤΡΑ
Απ: Τροφοδοτικό και μπαταρία.
« Απάντηση #16 στις: 22:08 - 03/07/18 »
2
Καταγράφηκε
εμένα πότε θα με βγάλει η fender signature, ε? πότε?

Αποσυνδεδεμένος Lord_Goumis

  • Συναλλαγές: (0)
  • Idol
  • ***
  • Μηνύματα: 1299
  • Φύλο: Άντρας
    • Share Post
Απ: Τροφοδοτικό και μπαταρία.
« Απάντηση #17 στις: 01:11 - 04/07/18 »
Παράθεση από: Nestoras στις 21:23 - 03/07/18
Τα mA ή τα Volt?

Εγώ μιλούσα για τα mA, έχω αυτό αν και δεν το χρησιμοποιώ πλέον λόγω της boss bc60

https://www.musicstore.de/en_GB/GBP/Fame-DCT-200-Multi-Power-Supply-/art-GIT0019066-000

νομίζω μπορείς να παίξεις και με τα Volt πάντως

The main features of the Fame DCT-200 Multi-Power Supply include:

    9V & 12V power supply for up to 10 pedals
    Eight 9V outputs with two 12V outputs
    DIP switch enables changing voltage of 9V outputs to between 4V& 14.5V
    DIP switch also changes maximum current to between 50 & 250mA
    Dimensions are 171mm width x 111mm depth x 68mm height
    On/Off switch with LED power indicators
Καταγράφηκε
Σελίδες: 1 [2]   Πάνω

* Share Topic

Share via linkedin Share via stumble Share via twitter

* Similar Topics

xx
Πετάλι - Τροφοδοτικό - Μπαταρία

Ξεκίνησε από mamakin

12 Απαντήσεις
1175 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 14:58 - 03/12/12
από kbasilis
xx
Emg 81-85 μπαταρια καει!!!!

Ξεκίνησε από stathis169

5 Απαντήσεις
841 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 18:19 - 31/01/13
από stathis169
xx
emg pickups μπαταρία

Ξεκίνησε από giwrgos_sd

25 Απαντήσεις
1751 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 00:04 - 08/11/12
από HeathenMV
xx
μετατροπη ενισχητή με μπαταρία ?

Ξεκίνησε από music man

0 Απαντήσεις
402 Εμφανίσεις 		Τελευταίο μήνυμα 17:10 - 05/11/12
από music man
 

Forum Fresh
Τροφοδοτικό και μπαταρία. από Lord_Goumis
01:11 - 04/07/18
Εξοπλισμός Session Guitarist από manosx
00:46 - 04/07/18
Wakizashi Guitar, The Birth Of a Dream! από argytar
23:29 - 03/07/18
Driver's Hit - Set me free. από dimsonic
22:47 - 03/07/18
Test RODE NT1-A, BEHRINGER B-2 PRO, SUPERLUX E205, SHURE SM57 από Spyros Delta
20:58 - 03/07/18

Live
03 Jul 2018
06 Jul 2018
06 Jul 2018

Αγγελίες Smart
Twitter News

Gallery

Άρθρα
Ας μιλήσουμε για time.
Αξιολόγηση (-)
Σχόλια 0
Εμφανίσεις 162
By: vagelism
Ημ/νία 18:11 - 05/04/18
Χρήσιμες συμβουλές για νέους κ μελλοντικούς καθηγητές μουσικής.
Αξιολόγηση ***
Σχόλια 0
Εμφανίσεις 206
By: vagelism
Ημ/νία 02:11 - 17/02/18
Groove - Προβλήματα κ αντιμετώπιση
Αξιολόγηση *****
Σχόλια 0
Εμφανίσεις 427
By: vagelism
Ημ/νία 13:37 - 10/12/17
Tα οφέλη των κρουστών οργάνων
Αξιολόγηση *****
Σχόλια 0
Εμφανίσεις 507
By: vagelism
Ημ/νία 14:31 - 10/11/17

Noizbox
Αρχείο
Powered by EzPortal