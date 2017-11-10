Τα mA ή τα Volt?
Εγώ μιλούσα για τα mA, έχω αυτό αν και δεν το χρησιμοποιώ πλέον λόγω της boss bc60https://www.musicstore.de/en_GB/GBP/Fame-DCT-200-Multi-Power-Supply-/art-GIT0019066-000
νομίζω μπορείς να παίξεις και με τα Volt πάντως
The main features of the Fame DCT-200 Multi-Power Supply include:
9V & 12V power supply for up to 10 pedals
Eight 9V outputs with two 12V outputs
DIP switch enables changing voltage of 9V outputs to between 4V& 14.5V
DIP switch also changes maximum current to between 50 & 250mA
Dimensions are 171mm width x 111mm depth x 68mm height
On/Off switch with LED power indicators