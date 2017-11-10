Μύθοι μυθοπλασίες και εξοπλισμός ...

Με αφορμή τον Επαναστάτη του Νότου
και το ερώτημα που προέκυψε για την χρήση ή μη Fender Telecaster στο Black Album των Metallica.
Προφανώς ο δίσκος ηχογραφήθηκε με ότι είχε διαθέσιμο ο Bob Rock οι Metallica και το Studio.
Προφανώς δεν ήμουν στα One on One Studios.https://youtu.be/x4rbcpm31vc?t=2868https://youtu.be/x4rbcpm31vc?t=2664https://youtu.be/x4rbcpm31vc?t=2745https://reverb.com/news/producer-bob-rock-looks-back-on-recording-metallicas-black-album
Picking Gear and Leaving Their Comfort Zone
For textures, Hetfield used a Danelectro to add an extra touch of ratty bottom-end on the "Sad But True" riff, a Gretsch White Falcon (that makes the clean dive bomb in "Nothing Else Matters" that sounds like an airplane landing), and a Fender Tele with a string bender, which he used on "My Friend of Misery."
Ας γραφτούν και άλλες ιστορίες για εξοπλισμό άλλων καλλιτεχνών, αλλά νομίζουμε ότι δεν ...
Πχ ο Pignose του Billy Gibbons Linkback: https://www.noiz.gr/index.php?topic=214225.0