Μύθοι μυθοπλασίες και εξοπλισμός ...
« στις: 21:15 - 21/08/18 »
Με αφορμή τον Επαναστάτη του Νότου και το ερώτημα που προέκυψε για την χρήση ή μη Fender Telecaster στο Black Album των Metallica.
Προφανώς ο δίσκος ηχογραφήθηκε με ότι είχε διαθέσιμο ο Bob Rock οι Metallica και το Studio.
Προφανώς δεν ήμουν στα One on One Studios.

https://youtu.be/x4rbcpm31vc?t=2868

https://youtu.be/x4rbcpm31vc?t=2664

https://youtu.be/x4rbcpm31vc?t=2745


https://reverb.com/news/producer-bob-rock-looks-back-on-recording-metallicas-black-album

Picking Gear and Leaving Their Comfort Zone

For textures, Hetfield used a Danelectro to add an extra touch of ratty bottom-end on the "Sad But True" riff, a Gretsch White Falcon (that makes the clean dive bomb in "Nothing Else Matters" that sounds like an airplane landing), and a Fender Tele with a string bender, which he used on "My Friend of Misery."

Ας γραφτούν και άλλες ιστορίες για εξοπλισμό άλλων καλλιτεχνών, αλλά νομίζουμε ότι δεν ...

Πχ ο Pignose του Billy Gibbons   ;)

