Μύθοι μυθοπλασίες και εξοπλισμός ...

Με αφορμή τονκαι το ερώτημα που προέκυψε για την χρήση ή μη Fender Telecaster στο Black Album των Metallica.Προφανώς ο δίσκος ηχογραφήθηκε με ότι είχε διαθέσιμο ο Bob Rock οι Metallica και το Studio.Προφανώς δεν ήμουν στα One on One Studios.Picking Gear and Leaving Their Comfort ZoneFor textures, Hetfield used a Danelectro to add an extra touch of ratty bottom-end on the "Sad But True" riff, a Gretsch White Falcon (that makes the clean dive bomb in "Nothing Else Matters" that sounds like an airplane landing), and a Fender Tele with a string bender, which he used on "My Friend of Misery."Ας γραφτούν και άλλες ιστορίες για εξοπλισμό άλλων καλλιτεχνών, αλλά νομίζουμε ότι δεν ...Πχ ο Pignose του Billy Gibbons