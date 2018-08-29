Σελίδες: [1] 2   Κάτω

Θέμα: Προσοχή απάτη από Αμερική!

Προσοχή απάτη από Αμερική!
Τύπος από Αμερική ήθελε να αγοράσει μια κιθάρα που είχα αναρτήσει στο noiz.
Με όνομα: FORD J HOWARD και email: howardvelturefords@outlook.com.

Είναι απάτη!

Μου ζήτησε IBAN για να μου καταθέσει τα χρήματα, του το έδωσα.
Έπειτα μου ήρθε email από την Bank of England που έλεγε ότι τα χρήματα έχουν μεταφερθεί στο λογαριασμό μου άλλα προσωρινά κρατούνται από την τράπεζα μέχρι να επιβεβαιωθεί ότι η κιθάρα έφτασε στην Αμερική.

Προσοχή στο γεγονός ότι το email από τη Bank of England (enquiries@bankofengland.co.uk ) ήταν όντως το επίσημο mail της τράπεζας.



Απ: Προσοχή απάτη από Αμερική!
Η κιθάρα έφτασε Αμερική;
Απ: Προσοχή απάτη από Αμερική!
Όχι, ευτυχώς δεν την έστειλα!

Επικοινώνησα με την Bank Of England και τους ρώτησα αν έχουν δεσμεύσει ένα χρηματικό πόσο το οποίο υποτίθεται ότι θα καταθετόταν στο λογαριασμό μου.

Μου απάντησαν όχι, ότι η τράπεζα τους δεν λειτουργεί ως εγγυητής για την μεταφορά χρημάτων σε λογαριασμό και ότι πρόκειται για απάτη.
Απ: Προσοχή απάτη από Αμερική!
Η συνομιλία ήταν η παρακάτω...Προσέξτε το γεγονός ότι παρόλο που πρόκειται για αγορά κιθάρας ο απατεώνας δεν αναφέρει πουθενά τη λέξη "guitar" άλλα βάζει παντού τη λέξη "item"

I'm Ford J Howard a business man from Mississpi (USA) i came across your advert on Greek web with the help of my old Greek friend and i find interest in purchasing your item to my friend Mensha as a Birthday gift. Ι want you to carefully answer my question below.
1)Is the item used or unused?
2)How long have you owned the item?
3)What is the last  price ?
Kindly get back to me immediately to proceed with the purchase without delay.

So the guitar is 3 years old.
I have used the guitar 1-3 days per month all these years ( I ve never used it for a gig)
The price is  700 euros

Thanks for your response, I'm highly interested in buying your item to my friend in Georgia Republic as a birthday gift,am unable to come for the purchase due to my present location, i will send you my friend address to confirm on the shipment through ELTA post and after confirming on the shipment charges you should send me your full bank details to proceed with the payment after the payment you should post the item to my friend friend address and send me the shipment receipt.

Ok. Send me the adress and i will ask the greek post office the prices for sending a package in Georgia.

OK here is my friend address
Receiver's Name:Godwin Mensha
Address : No 19 Moscow prospect
City : Tbilisi
Zip code : 0105
Country : Georgia
Telephone:+995555716619
Go to nearby ELTA post office to calculate the shipping cost and get back to me with your banking details below,
BANK NAME:
IBAN NUMBER:
HOLDER'S NAME:
ITEM+SHIPMENT COST:
Once i have this information with me i will proceed with the payment shortly after.

I have ask my bank to deduct the sum amount of 730.60Euro from my account and shortly after this message you will receive my bank confirmation e-mail from my bank that the money has been deducted from my account into your account and you should proceed immediately with the shipment on getting my bank confirmation e-mail for the payment.

Απ: Προσοχή απάτη από Αμερική!
Έτσι από περιέργεια, μπας και χρειαστεί, τί τιμή σου έδωσαν τα ΕΛΤΑ για να στείλεις κιθάρα στην Τυφλίδα;
Απ: Προσοχή απάτη από Αμερική!
30 ευρώ για παραλαβή από τα αντίστοιχα ΕΛΤΑ στη Γεωργία

60 ευρώ για να πάει στο σπίτι του απατεώνα
Απ: Προσοχή απάτη από Αμερική!
Ειναι μπατζανακης του αλλου απο τη Νιγηρία...
Απ: Προσοχή απάτη από Αμερική!
αυτες τις απαντησεις φιλε del κατ ευθειαν
Απ: Προσοχή απάτη από Αμερική!
Μου έστειλε και εμένα ο ίδιος... με το που είδα το όνομα και οτι μίλαγε Αγγλικά έσβησα το mail.
Απ: Προσοχή απάτη από Αμερική!
Φιλε dimsonic για ποιες απαντησεις μιλας;
