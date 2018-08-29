Προσοχή απάτη από Αμερική!

Η συνομιλία ήταν η παρακάτω...Προσέξτε το γεγονός ότι παρόλο που πρόκειται για αγορά κιθάρας ο απατεώνας δεν αναφέρει πουθενά τη λέξη "guitar" άλλα βάζει παντού τη λέξη "item"



I'm Ford J Howard a business man from Mississpi (USA) i came across your advert on Greek web with the help of my old Greek friend and i find interest in purchasing your item to my friend Mensha as a Birthday gift. Ι want you to carefully answer my question below.

1)Is the item used or unused?

2)How long have you owned the item?

3)What is the last price ?

Kindly get back to me immediately to proceed with the purchase without delay.



So the guitar is 3 years old.

I have used the guitar 1-3 days per month all these years ( I ve never used it for a gig)

The price is 700 euros



Thanks for your response, I'm highly interested in buying your item to my friend in Georgia Republic as a birthday gift,am unable to come for the purchase due to my present location, i will send you my friend address to confirm on the shipment through ELTA post and after confirming on the shipment charges you should send me your full bank details to proceed with the payment after the payment you should post the item to my friend friend address and send me the shipment receipt.



Ok. Send me the adress and i will ask the greek post office the prices for sending a package in Georgia.



OK here is my friend address

Receiver's Name:Godwin Mensha

Address : No 19 Moscow prospect

City : Tbilisi

Zip code : 0105

Country : Georgia

Telephone:+995555716619

Go to nearby ELTA post office to calculate the shipping cost and get back to me with your banking details below,

BANK NAME:

IBAN NUMBER:

HOLDER'S NAME:

ITEM+SHIPMENT COST:

Once i have this information with me i will proceed with the payment shortly after.



I have ask my bank to deduct the sum amount of 730.60Euro from my account and shortly after this message you will receive my bank confirmation e-mail from my bank that the money has been deducted from my account into your account and you should proceed immediately with the shipment on getting my bank confirmation e-mail for the payment.



